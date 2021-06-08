School officials had barred Cross from performing his job as a physical education instructor at Leesburg Elementary School — and from setting foot on campus — after he declared at a late-May school board meeting that he would never “affirm that a biological boy can be a girl, and vice versa.” Cross said his Christian faith and determination to always tell the truth meant he could not use a transgender child’s selected name and pronoun if it did not agree with their biological sex as determined at birth.