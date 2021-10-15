Ziegler and a spokesman for the school system, Wayde Byard, sought to respond to these charges point by point this week. Broadly, they said, Loudoun was hampered in handling the alleged assaults by its need to comply with law enforcement and Title IX procedures. Loudoun had to wait until the sheriff’s office concluded its criminal investigation before it could discipline the student, Byard said. He said law enforcement requested that Loudoun not interview students during the criminal investigation. He also noted that Title IX prohibits Loudoun from disciplining a student without following the Title IX grievance process, which requires a full investigation of sexual harassment and sexual assault.