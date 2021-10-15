Ziegler also said the district is embarking on a lobbying campaign to change the federal civil rights law known as Title IX, which in part provides guidance to schools on how to investigate sexual harassment and assault. The school system will push for more protections for victims of harassment or assault at the K-12 level, he said.
And the superintendent is proposing changes to the memorandum of understanding with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The revisions will allow school discipline and criminal investigations to proceed simultaneously, while also requiring that the sheriff’s office alert the superintendent and principal whenever a student is charged with “serious offenses.”
Kraig Troxell, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in a statement that the department “will continue to engage with Loudoun County Public School leadership” on how to handle criminal investigations of students.
Ziegler apologized at length Friday for what he called the school district’s mishandling of the two alleged assaults.
“Let me say to the families and students involved: My heart aches for you, and I am sorry that we failed to provide the safe, welcoming and affirming environment that we aspire to provide,” he said.
The first alleged assault took place in May at Stone Bridge High School, and the second alleged assault took place in October at Broad Run High School, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. The same student, a teenage male, is charged in both, according to the Loudoun County commonwealth’s attorney.
The assailant in the May incident was charged with two counts of forcible sodomy, according to the sheriff’s office. The assailant in the October incident was charged with sexual battery and abduction of a fellow student, the office said. The sheriff’s office has declined to confirm that the same youth was charged in both cases because both alleged assaults involve juvenile suspects.
After news of the second assault became public — with the sheriff’s office putting out a release Oct. 7 — parents in the Northern Virginia district of 81,000 exploded with anger and accusations of incompetence. They questioned why a student involved in a sexual assault was transferred to another high school, enabling that student to commit a second assault. At a heated board meeting Tuesday, some speakers called on the superintendent and school board to resign.
A spokeswoman for the parents of the victim of the first alleged assault said in a statement that the superintendent’s Friday announcement is a first step toward keeping children safe in schools.
“Dr. Ziegler’s statement on behalf of Loudoun County Public Schools is the first acknowledgment that we have had that they are in fact responsible for their bad decision-making and policies that resulted in the two sexual assaults that happened in our high schools,” spokeswoman Elicia Brand said. “Whether they end up being accountable to doing better by children and their parents or not, time will tell.”
The parents she is representing have spoken out this week, often in interviews with conservative news outlets, to assert that the charged youth is “gender fluid” and that the assault took place in a girls bathroom. Those details have not been confirmed by authorities. The parents have also denounced a policy put in place by Loudoun’s school board in August that lets students use bathrooms matching their gender identities. At the time of the alleged assault involving their daughter, that rule was not in effect.
The Washington Post does not generally identify victims of sexual assault and is not naming the parents to avoid indirectly identifying their daughter.
Since news of the assaults emerged, criticism of school officials has centered on a few points: Why did officials not act more swiftly to discipline the student? Why did they allow the student to enroll in a different high school after he was charged with sodomy in the first assault?
Parents have also demanded to know what the superintendent and school board members knew about the accusations, and when they knew it. Some have suggested that Ziegler lied when a board member asked him at a June meeting — during a discussion on the bathroom policy for transgender students — whether he knew of any alleged assaults that had taken place in school bathrooms. He said he did not, although the first assault had allegedly taken place a month before.
Ziegler and a spokesman for the school system, Wayde Byard, sought to respond to these charges point by point this week. Broadly, they said, Loudoun was hampered in handling the alleged assaults by its need to comply with law enforcement and Title IX procedures. Loudoun had to wait until the sheriff’s office concluded its criminal investigation before it could discipline the student, Byard said. He said law enforcement requested that Loudoun not interview students during the criminal investigation. He also noted that Title IX prohibits Loudoun from disciplining a student without following the law’s grievance process, which requires a full investigation of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
On Friday, Ziegler said the school system is pursuing changes that would remove or erode these barriers to swift discipline of a student charged with sexual assault, including by lobbying for revisions to Title IX that would better protect victims. Ziegler said he spoke Friday morning about these changes with Virginia Secretary of Education Atif Qarni, as well as with the office of U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
In the meantime, Ziegler said, “to the extent we are legally permitted to do so, we will begin disciplinary action at the time of the incident, rather than suspending that action until the end of the Title IX or criminal investigation.”
He added that, while continuing to obey Title IX, Loudoun will take steps “to separate alleged offenders from the general student body.” He said he will recommend changes to school policy to ensure that this separation takes place. Additionally, he said, he has directed his deputy superintendent to fast-track the debut of “alternative placement” options for students involved in serious disciplinary actions.
As for when officials learned of the case, Byard said school board members are not typically given details of disciplinary cases and did not learn about the alleged assaults until this week. The superintendent, meanwhile, did not disclose exactly when he learned of the alleged assaults.
But he said he had misunderstood a question he received at the June 22 board meeting. Former board member Beth Barts asked him at the time whether he knew of any “discipline incidents in the bathrooms,” he said.
“I wrongly interpreted [the question] as incidents involving transgender and gender-fluid students,” Ziegler said. “I regret that my comments were misleading, and I apologize for the distress that error caused families.”
The superintendent also said Friday that he recently became aware, through reporting from the Daily Wire, that Loudoun “inadvertently omitted some information” in its reporting of disciplinary incidents to the Virginia Department of Education — reporting that is required by state law. He called the omission, which happened before he assumed the role of superintendent half a year ago, “extremely concerning.” But Ziegler said he has no reason to believe that it was intentional or meant to hide information from the department.
“In the future, we will report events in real-time in our system,” he said.