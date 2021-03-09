“Just to reiterate,” Ziegler said, “our operating assumption, our operating plan for 2021-2022 is for five days of in-person learning for the majority of students, with continued options for distance learning based on need or choice.”

Also on Tuesday, Loudoun staffers gave the first glimpse of what a highly unusual summer will look like: packed with instruction for students who have fallen behind during the pandemic. Loudoun plans to offer classes at the lower, middle and high school level targeted to children who are getting failing grades, as well as special programming for students with disabilities and those whose first language is not English.

Loudoun, with 81,000 students, is one of the first districts in Northern Virginia to assert the fall will herald the return of in-person learning at a massive scale. Last week, the superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools appeared to inch in the opposite direction, noting that staffers at his school system of 16,000 are already preparing to accommodate families whom they expect will want to keep learning remotely through next academic year.

Ziegler implied Tuesday that part of the impetus for his announcement is pending legislation in Virginia that would require school districts statewide to “make virtual and in-person learning available to all students by choice of the student’s parent or guardian.” The bill has passed both the Virginia House and Senate, and is now before Gov. Ralph Northam (D), awaiting his signature.

Although Ziegler said he is still seeking clarity on the bill’s exact implications, he believes it would require Loudoun to offer in-person learning to any student who chooses it. So that, Ziegler said, is what his staff is preparing to do.

He added that he is hopeful teaching will look a bit more normal — a bit closer to what the job entailed pre-pandemic — come fall. Responding to a board member’s question, Ziegler said he is optimistic that Loudoun will be able to largely eliminate the “concurrent” model of teaching, in which educators must lead remote and in-person cohorts of students at the same time. Teachers nationwide have reported this setup is extremely difficult to manage.

“Without making any promises that it won’t occur in any situation,” Ziegler said of the concurrent model, “we do not believe that it will be widespread like it is this year.”

At the close of the superintendent’s presentation, Loudoun school board member Leslee King (Broad Run) adjusted her mask and raised her hand.

“The plan is to be in-person five days a week,” she said. “Is that correct?”

The superintendent again confirmed it. “That’s correct,” he said.

Ahead of that return, though, some students are unlikely to get much rest over the summer. The pandemic has caused a spike in failing grades everywhere in the country, with the most vulnerable children — low-income students, students with disabilities and students who are learning English — suffering most. Loudoun is no exception, Ziegler said Tuesday, and staffers are hoping free summer instruction will help at least some children get back to where they should be.

At the elementary school level, Loudoun will offer five weeks of summer school programming focused on language arts and math — an increase over the typical three-week program. The schooling will take place at 12 different campuses, and at least four weeks out of five will consist of in-person instruction. The program will be available to students in kindergarten through fifth grade who did not master required standards or meet their growth goals; parents will find out if their child is recommended for summer instruction in early April.

For middle-schoolers, summer school will also run for five weeks, although it will take place both in person and remotely depending on children’s needs. The program will include math, English and language arts instruction, although it will not count for “credit recovery” — meaning students cannot use the program to improve their grades from the past academic year. The focus, Loudoun staffers said, will be on preparing children to move into the next grade level. Middle school administrators will be encouraged to prioritize enrolling children who are currently earning C’s in English, reading and/or math classes, Loudoun staff said.

And at the high school level, summer instruction will run for most of the summer, from June 16 through Aug. 6. It will offer students “credit recovery” — the chance to better their 2020-2021 grades — in a wide range of classes including core lessons in English, math, science and social studies, as well as courses in economics/personal finance, world languages and the field of career and technical education.

The high school programming will combine virtual and in-person instruction. Families will be notified by a school counselor or administrator if their student is eligible, Loudoun staffers said, without offering more specifics.

There will also be programming for English learner and special education students, much of which will be offered in person. Ashley Ellis, Loudoun’s assistant superintendent for instruction, identified a looming obstacle to the initiatives: teachers’ willingness to participate.

“The reality is that teachers are tired, and we are worried that finding staff to teach summer school is a challenge,” Ellis said. She added that students are tired, too: “It’s been a year for everyone.”

In the interim, Ziegler is busy managing the transition from remote learning to a hybrid model that offers students several days of in-person instruction each week. Loudoun is midway through a phased plan meant to ensure all students whose families selected it are enrolled in hybrid learning by mid-March.

The superintendent said Tuesday that the transition is going well. He said slightly more than 500 teachers have earned exemptions from returning to teach in person due to a “documented medical need for distance learning,” confirmed by their health provider.

To make up for those teachers’ absences, Loudoun — like many school districts in the Washington region — is hiring temporary staffers to monitor classrooms while the in-person students learn virtually from their teacher, present on a video call. Ziegler said Loudoun has hired more than 200 of these monitors and is looking for roughly 60 more.

He said the number of absent teachers is decreasing as vaccinations proceed. Some educators who qualified for medical exemptions reached out, post-vaccine, and asked of their own volition to return to classrooms, Ziegler said. The school system is in contact with other vaccinated teachers to discuss a return, he said.

The superintendent also reviewed Loudoun’s coronavirus case data. Since schools have begun reopening, Loudoun has seen 25 incidents of in-school transmission, he said, none of which took place in the classroom. Eleven were due to athletics, Ziegler said.

And he revealed some tentative plans for this year’s high school graduation. Ziegler is hoping the ceremony can take place in person, he said.