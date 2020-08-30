Public school systems have been ramping up for months for the beginning of 2020-2021 — and while many teachers and education leaders are voicing optimism, it is clear that a some things are still up in the air.

In the District, more than 50 percent of families responding to a city survey in the summer indicated that they did not have the computers or Internet access needed for distance learning. Although the D.C. school system has distributed thousands of devices, some schools told parents that deliveries would be delayed.

It’s unclear how many students in the District or elsewhere will be locked out of their first day of school for lack of technology. Montgomery County said it has given out 160,000 loaner Chromebook laptops since the pandemic hit, nearly as many as its student enrollment of 166,500 next year.

In Maryland, as administrators, teachers and staff bore down on the final week before the start of classes, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) made a surprise announcement Thursday that he was authorizing schools to reopen for in-person learning, based on improving health metrics.

Hogan has no power to order schools to open their buildings for the school year, but he and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon urged school boards to rethink their plans, particularly school systems — such as those in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties — that committed to stay all-virtual through January 2021.

“I was absolutely appalled that he thought this was the appropriate time to come up with this idea — three or four days before school started,” said Brenda Wolff, vice president of the school board in Montgomery County. “It’s like throwing a grenade into it.”

Wolff and other school leaders said they would rather see brick-and-mortar schools open, as they have in the past. “But I don’t believe it’s safe,” she said. “I think Montgomery County has made a decision for the safety of our students and our staff.”

In Prince George’s County, Monica Goldson, chief executive, sent out a weekend message proclaiming it time to #PlugInPGCPS! She said it was inevitable that there would be “hiccups and challenges” and asked for patience during these first few weeks of school so the system could course-correct along the way.

Goldson also defended the decision to choose a virtual first semester, saying the school system worked with the community, staff members and health officials to reach “the difficult but necessary decision to put safety and health over our desire for normalcy.”

“I have never doubted it was the right decision,” she said.

In Northern Virginia, school districts will open remotely on Sept. 8.

In schools across the area, the all-virtual school day is expected to be different from the online learning that students experienced in the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic suddenly shuttered schools locally and across the nation.

Now students have more detailed schedules, with more live instruction. Attendance will be taken. Grading is expected to return to the way it was done pre-pandemic.

“I think it’s going to go a lot better than it did in the spring,” said Mike Bannister, a father of two in Germantown, Md. “I think the kids are adjusted, and it’s the best and safest way until covid-19 is cleared up.”

In the District, the start of the school year caps months of tensions between school leaders and the teachers’ union, which held protests and demanded that the school year start virtually, not in person. The covid-19 infection rate in the District is now less than 3 percent, compared to a peak of more than 30 percent in April.

District officials have said they want to try to bring some high-needs populations back to classrooms as soon as possible. Elizabeth Davis, president of the Washington Teachers’ Union, said she is working to determine which teachers are willing to go back first.

On Day 1, though, Davis said she is focused on understanding how many students have technology and are attending their virtual classes.

“We want teachers to look at their class list and to report how many of them logged on,” Davis said.

Many of the District's charter campuses, which educate nearly half of the city’s public school students, open on Monday — a few in person, but most online. Five new charter schools in the District are opening their virtual doors for the first time.

But even with all the preparation, some teachers said they still wonder how this will all work. Eppie Kyles, a kindergarten teacher at Seaton Elementary in Northwest Washington, said that during the first week of school she typically teaches children about the routines of school. They learn the rules of the playground, how to walk in a line in the school, where items are located in the classroom.

“I’m having trouble knowing how to teach the typical routines,” Kyles said. “Without all those physical things, I’m a bit confused what the first week of school looks like.”

In Maryland, Christopher Lloyd, president of the Montgomery County Education Association, which represents 14,000 educators, said teachers have had an extraordinarily tough time planning for the new school year, with coronavirus cases rising during the summer and confusion about when and how they would be required to return to campus.

“It’s like a whole bunch of external forces keep changing the compass settings on us,” he said. “After a while teachers, like everyone else now, feel like they just want some certainty.”

Kati Watson, a sixth-grade math teacher at Montgomery Village Middle School, expected Monday would come with some of the first-day jitters that have defined other school years, but was planning icebreaker games via Zoom.

“I want to get to know them as people first, and then I’ll get to the math,” Watson said.

Teachers have worked hard on virtual instruction — many focused on it all summer long, unpaid, trying to prepare for a fall semester “that is more robust and rigorous than what we were able to deliver in the spring, when we were, essentially, crisis teaching,” said Leah Michaels, head of the English department at Richard Montgomery High School.

She predicted teachers and students would forge deep bonds. “I hope the tech works, the students learn, and the broader community will be patient as we get going,” she said. “We’re all doing the very best we can.”

Despite the distance between home and school, some families were keeping up their first-day traditions — new backpacks for children, or back-to-school photos. Ahead of the first day, some teachers gave their students the kind of name tags that they typically would have attached to their classroom desks.

“It seems like the schools and teachers have taken a really hard situation and made it as uplifting and welcoming as it can be,” said Robyn Kravitz, chair of the organization Prince George’s County Advocates for Education.

Meghan Sharkey, a mother of two in Upper Marlboro, said her children start classes at 7:45 a.m. Monday and end at 1:55 p.m. There are breaks and a lunch period, but her youngest is just 5 years old — starting kindergarten and fidgety like most boys his age.

She is not sure he grasps the first day the same way he would if it were in person.

“It’s a long day in front of a screen, so we’ll see how everybody holds up,” she said.

Some saw a sign of issues to come.

Nancy Edwards, of Chevy Chase, said Sunday her 11th-grader’s student dashboard was missing two of his seven classes. As the family tried to get the issue fixed so that he could join his classes, Edwards was also thinking about connectivity — whether Montgomery had the bandwidth to have so many students online all at once.

“That doesn’t sound like the best plan to me,” she said.

Shebra Evans, the school board president in Montgomery County, said she expected bumps in the road as the new year opened and asked for “grace as we work through this time we’ve never seen before.”