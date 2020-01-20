Donlon said in an interview he noticed a small group of students using a worksheet designed to help them organize a bridge project in government, but it had been filled in for them in advance. The sheet did not fully give answers but significantly guided the students, he said, which he considers cheating.

“If a student was taking an actual test and I walked over and gave the student some guidance toward the answer, I think this is exactly the same thing,” he said. “It’s a highly improper level of assistance.”

Donlon said he brought his concerns to Richard Montgomery administrators, quoting one as saying the help amounted to “sentence starters” and was used across Montgomery County. When he could see no evidence that county authorities were investigating his concerns, he contacted the state, he said.

Maryland education officials said they expect to release a report on the matter this month or in early February.

Bridge projects have come under scrutiny in recent years by Maryland State Board of Education members who have raised concerns about standards, consistency and monitoring. Thousands of Maryland students have received diplomas as a result of bridge projects, which the state has described as an alternate pathway that can be particularly useful to students with disabilities, English-language learners and those who experience anxiety or do not perform well on traditional tests.

Derek Turner, spokesman for the Montgomery County school system, declined to comment until the state’s investigation is concluded. He acknowledged state officials were at the Rockville high school this month.

According to emails Donlon provided, the state began an inquiry in April. In July, state officials told Donlon that concerns in the matter had been “adequately addressed” by the school system, which is Maryland’s largest. When Donlon later reviewed the school system’s report, he said he found it inaccurate and incomplete.

It suggested the problem was limited to a single student, he said. He said he saw multiple students and multiple copies of the filled-in worksheet. At a meeting with school administrators that same month, in October, he said one explained that the sheet was an effort to help English-language learners and may have been handed out at a countywide meeting.

Donlon wrote to the state again, and in November, state officials said they were further reviewing the matter, according to emails Donlon provided.

At a December meeting of the Maryland State Board of Education, Donlon testified about the incident, arguing there had not been true investigations yet by the state and county; he suggested the issue is linked to the quest for higher graduation rates.

Samantha Foley, spokeswoman for the Maryland State Department of Education, said the department is in the middle of an investigation, and she could not speak about the nature of the inquiry or findings.

Donlon has come into the public spotlight before. A county teacher for 26 years, with two children in the school system, he served six years on the board of the county teachers union.

He filed a whistleblower lawsuit in Maryland in 2014 after alleging he was punished for telling reporters that his school was awarding Advanced Placement credit for classes that did not teach the AP curriculum. His lawsuit failed in 2018 when the state’s top court said a whistleblower law protecting state employees did not cover local public school teachers.

In his recent complaint, Donlon provided state officials with what he said was the worksheet at issue. Called a graphic organizer, it included eight areas for students to fill in as they analyzed a text describing a motorist who had been stopped by police.

One part of the page asked students to provide possible arguments from the vantage point of the prosecution or plaintiff.

Three questions that might help shape those arguments appeared to have been handwritten in advance on the sheet: “Why was he pulled over? What was smelled? What were results of the test?”

In another section, the written-in words read: “Should Mr Brown have been pulled over? Why/Explain. What damages did he suffer?”

To Donlon, the guidance crossed the line and was at odds with state guidelines — including one saying a project monitor “should not complete any portion of a student’s project.”

“If we’re breaking the rules and it’s a graduation requirement, then the graduation rate data is compromised,” he said.

State board members did not comment on Donlon’s complaint at the time of his appearance in December but have expressed broad concerns about bridge projects.

Chester E. Finn Jr., a former state board member and president emeritus of the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a conservative think tank, said project-style alternatives to testing are especially vulnerable to cheating or “inappropriate helping.”

“This is inevitable and unavoidable and inherent in alternatives to proctored, monitored assessments,” he said.

Maryland State Board of Education member David Steiner said by email that while some students do good work on bridge projects, he feared there was “an almost total absence of consistent or defensible standards for achieving a passing grade.”

“This is especially worrying given the high percentage of underprivileged students of color who graduate via this route,” he said. He said he has asked several times for data on how many students pass and fail bridge projects.