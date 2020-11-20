“The risk of covid-19 spreading in a school is directly related to the level of covid-19 spread in the community and safety measures in schools,” he wrote.

Gayles asked schools to consider a return to full all-virtual instruction until the case rate — 22.6 per 100,000 residents on Tuesday — falls below 15 per 100,000 residents. Schools should report their decisions to the county by Dec. 4, he said.

AD

AD

Private schools in Montgomery include a wide range of institutions, including prep schools and religious schools.

A spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Washington, which oversees 21 parish schools in Montgomery County, said leaders were evaluating the request and would meet about it for much of the day.

Ten Catholic schools in Montgomery County have followed a “hybrid” schedule that blends online and in-person learning in the fall, and seven offered fuller in-person learning. Four of the 21 schools opened in an all-virtual mode.

Some experts lauded the idea of shifting to remote learning, saying the pandemic has intensified. Gayles’s letter was first reported by Bethesda Beat.

AD

“It’s the right choice,” said Meagan Fitzpatrick, an infectious-disease transmission modeler from University of Maryland School of Medicine. “Cases are out of control in Maryland. Other things should also be closed — not just schools.”

AD

“We are in a different space than we were even a few weeks ago,” she said.

The reopening of private schools in Montgomery County was a flash point over the summer, as Gayles barred private schools in the county from bringing students back into school buildings, and Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and others pushed back.

Gayles ultimately rescinded both of his orders, saying the state’s actions gave him no choice.