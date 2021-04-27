Even now, 58 percent of students in Maryland continue to learn online from home, spending more than a year out of their classrooms and away from in-person interactions with their teachers and peers, state officials said.
In all, that’s 512,000 students who are not in school buildings in a state where the enrollment for prekindergarten to 12th grade is 882,000.
Karen B. Salmon, state superintendent of schools, said there is an “urgent need” to return students and teachers to physical classrooms, after months of poor academic performance and social-emotional fallout for students.
“In-person, in-school instruction is the only way to ensure equitable opportunities for all students,” she said. “The stakes are way too high.”
Many school districts — in Maryland and beyond — have been talking about full-time in-person learning for the fall, but in-school learning is a mixed bag in Maryland this spring.
Of its 24 school systems, 11 are open more than three days a week, for 70 percent of their students, the state said. Eight systems are open with 45 to 69 percent of their students, for two days to four days a week.
But five large school systems are open for less than 40 percent of their students, mostly two days a week, according to the state.
They include four counties — Anne Arundel, Charles, Montgomery and Prince George’s — and the city of Baltimore, state officials said.
“That’s way too many students who have not had or don’t have currently access to a normal classroom learning experience, now for more than a year,” Salmon said.
One district was singled out for having just 19 percent of students in-person. But that system — in Montgomery County — said that the figure was inaccurate and that more than 63,000 students are back for a part-time in-person schedule. The system has more than 161,000 students, ranking as Maryland’s largest.
The directive to fully reopen in the fall is consistent with the approach Montgomery County is taking, said spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala.
“That aligns with the work the district has been doing,” she said. “We are planning for a full, in-person, five-day-a-week schedule for students in the fall.”
A spokeswoman for neighboring Prince George’s County, with more than 131,000 students, said the state board action was under review.
Data on school reopenings has shown Maryland among the last states in the nation to open widely for in-person learning, and it continues to lag in offering five-day-a-week instruction, said Dennis Roche, president of Burbio, a data service that tracks reopenings.
At the Tuesday meeting, reopening questions continued to stir debate.
“As a psychologist, I can tell you unequivocally that the kids are not okay,” Jennifer Reesman, a leader in the parents organization Together Again MCPS, said in testimony to the board. “You have a mental health crisis on your hands with the stress and trauma endured by children the past year without access to in-person instruction.”
Reesman had called on the board to require in-person classes five days a week for spring, but after the meeting she said was heartened by the action taken. Her child has learned in person for only six of the last 410 days, she said.
“It was overdue,” she said, expressing hopes that local school systems would not find workarounds. “I hope that this vote today is a tipping point, and that Maryland and particularly Montgomery County and our sluggish districts will finally crawl out from last place in terms of access to in-person instruction.”
Board members talked about the tremendous losses for students during the pandemic school year and the difficulties — for educators and students — of simultaneously teaching students in person and at home.
“This is really about equity,” said Jean Halle, the board’s vice president. “To have some students have access to an in-
classroom experience, and to have others not have access, makes a huge difference in terms of their academic outcomes.”
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called the vote “an important step toward getting things back to normal” in a statement Tuesday.
“The science supports getting our children back into school for in-person learning, and every student in Maryland should have that opportunity right now,” he said.
The state has helped encourage reopenings with help including more than $1.2 billion in funding and prioritizing teachers for vaccination, Hogan said. “Families and students deserve certainty that all school systems will return to full in-person learning,” he said.
But others questioned the need for the resolution at all.
Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, said the measure came “out of nowhere” and does not have the legal power of a regulation or a state law.
“It really makes no sense when schools have been planning to come back in person in the fall,” she said. “We would have rather seen more emphasis on supporting local school systems to get to that point.”
She called it “grandstanding by the state superintendent.”
A state education spokeswoman, Lora Rakowski, described the resolution as a “formal statement of the board reaffirming existing state law and regulation.”
The board action assumes that come fall, health conditions in Maryland will be better, said board president Clarence Crawford.
“Obviously if the situation worsens and the problem grows instead of diminishes,” he said, “then I think we would have to go back and look at it because part of what we’ve been saying is we will do this safely.”