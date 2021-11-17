Some who testified questioned the effectiveness of masks in schools, while others asserted that the state board overreached by taking the decision away from local school officials or that students struggle while wearing masks.
But supporters of the mandate said it had made schools safer for children and that, with the coronavirus pandemic continuing, masks remain an important protection. Ending the requirement could mean more illness or student quarantines, they said.
Kristen Caminiti, a mother of four, credited the mask mandate for helping the majority of Maryland schools and classrooms “avoid the closures and outbreaks that we have seen rampant” in places without mask requirements.
“Masking and vaccination are allowing for the education of countless children,” said Caminiti of Anne Arundel County, where Annapolis is located. Some areas of Europe and the United States are seeing cases climb, she said, and “now is not the time to relax the mask mandate. . . . We can’t let our guard down.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends indoor mask use at schools for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.
On the other side of the debate, Katie Haman, mother of a third-grader in Carroll County, northwest of Baltimore, said that with treatment options and vaccination available to children 5 and older, “it is time to make masking optional.”
Local school boards should regain their authority to choose what is best for their communities, she added, describing the mask mandate as “a blatant abuse of power” by the state board.
Board chair Clarence Crawford said a cross-section of views would be considered by members of the state panel. In many ways, the testimony reflected the national debate over whether to continue using face coverings.
“What we need to do is take all of this information into account and then come up with a thoughtful and appropriate way forward, as best we can,” he said.
Virginia and D.C. also require masks in schools, and the District’s mandate will remain in place for public schools even as officials are poised to relax the mask rule in many other public settings.
The Maryland education board adopted emergency regulations in August requiring masking in schools as the delta variant of the coronavirus was on the rise. The mandate, limited to a maximum of 180 days, was approved by the Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review, part of the General Assembly.
At the time, state officials said only a few counties did not have a mask mandate, including Carroll, Dorchester, Somerset and Worcester.
This week’s revisiting of the issue follows the long-awaited beginning of vaccination for children ages 5 to 11 this month.
It also comes as the issue has flared in Carroll County, where the school board sent a resolution to the state board on Nov. 11 asking the board to end the mask mandate.
“Mask-wearing should be a parental choice, along with vaccines,” said Marsha Herbert, Carroll County school board president. The county has a large parent group that wants decisions for children to be made by parents, she said.
“All of our counties are so very different,” she said. “One size does not fit all.”
By contrast, Virginia McGraw of Charles County, in southern Maryland, voiced support for the mandate but suggested close monitoring of data on vaccination as the shots become more available.
“The mask mandate has had little or no disruption to student engagement and learning,” said McGraw, who is vice chair of the county school board.
In Baltimore County, home to the state’s third-largest school system, the mask mandate largely went well, said Makeda Scott, president of its school board. “Students adjusted quickly to the requirement, and most staff did as well without issue,” she said.
But there were objections, too, she said. A small, vocal group of parents was deeply opposed, Scott said, and some critics turned out for school board meetings with signs.
One of the positive surprises, she said, is that students with disabilities and the district’s youngest learners adapted to face coverings better than expected.
One area of concern, she said, is whether an easing of mask requirements will be accompanied by a more relaxed approach to contact tracing and quarantines. If not, it could affect the school system’s ability to keep students in school buildings five days a week, she said.
Many teachers in Maryland support continued mask use. With the shortage of school employees, class sizes have swelled, meaning less physical distancing, said Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union.
Besides that, students are excited to see each other. “Masks help in these situations,” she said. “Students want to be with their friends, we want to be in person, and the best way to safely do this is with masks.”
But there was no consensus — not even from the experts who testified. Children younger than 18 have become ill with covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, but generally they are at low risk of severe outcomes.
Lucy McBride, a D.C. internist who has written a newsletter on health issues during the pandemic, said the World Health Organization recommends against masks for children younger than 5 and does not routinely recommend mask use for students ages 6 to 11 “because they hamper social-emotional development and learning.”
She argued that the equation is changing for schools.
“It’s really time to remove a medical intervention whose benefits are not clear and that does have harm,” she said, adding that some of the country’s most vulnerable children are “uniquely suffering.”
McBride also challenged the science behind mask use at school. “Twenty months into the pandemic, we still don’t have clear evidence that masks in school are reducing transmission,” she said.
Studies that have been used to support that assertion have not controlled for community vaccination rates, she said. Research in Tennessee that did control for it found “no difference in neighboring counties, when one school was masked and one school was not, in the transmission rate within the walls of the school,” she said.
But another panelist, Lawrence Gostin, a law professor at Georgetown University who is director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Public Health Law, strongly disagreed about a lack of evidence.
“All of our public health agencies unanimously believe that masks are effective,” he said. “I don’t think that’s even in question, whether they are effective. Yes, the studies in schools have not been ideal but . . . there’s no reason to believe all of the wider, very robust studies don’t apply in schools.”
Gostin said that while vaccinations are available, he still thinks it is wise to be cautious and there is no evidence that removing masks now would be safe.
At Georgetown, a mask mandate will remain in place through the end of the semester and probably into the spring semester, he said, adding, “I would make the same recommendation for Maryland and schoolchildren.”
He said he understands how hard it can be to wear face coverings. “It’s not pleasant or ideal or a good educational experience, but from a public health point of view, I think they’re justified,” he said.
But “apart from vaccines, which are absolutely our best protection, masks are the second-most important. I would also add ventilation when we can as being quite important in a school system.”
Monique Soileau-Burke, vice president of the Maryland chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said she thinks the organization will recommend that masks continue to be worn in the classroom until everyone has had the opportunity to be vaccinated.
“It’s difficult for everybody who wants a vaccine to get a vaccine,” she said. “There are also disparities for socioeconomic groups, for African American and Latino families.” Issues related to vaccine equity need to be examined, she said, “and making sure everyone has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that they can all stay in school.”