A Maryland student was arrested Wednesday and charged with bringing a loaded handgun to school after police investigated a report about a social media video showing the teenager with a revolver inside his waistband, authorities said.

Maleek Benjamin, 18, a senior at Old Mill High School in Millersville, faces several firearms charges and a count of bringing a dangerous weapon onto school property.

Police in Anne Arundel County said they were alerted to the video Tuesday night, investigated to determine the student’s identity and notified school officials Wednesday morning. The video appeared to be taken in a school, police said.

School principal Stacey Smith retrieved Benjamin from a classroom early Wednesday and a police officer assigned to the school escorted Benjamin to the office while Smith collected his belongings, according to a letter Smith wrote to families.

The loaded handgun was found among his belongings, inside a coat pocket. Benjamin, of Glen Burnie, does not appear to have issued threats against the school, and no one was injured, authorities said.

“I want to be clear that our investigation to this point has not shown that the student threatened anyone,” Smith wrote in the letter. “We are continuing our investigation, and police are continuing their investigation.”

Anne Arundel police commended a witness who saw the social media video and reported it to them.

“We would not have known about it if she had not come forward,” said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a police spokeswoman.

Old Mill High has an enrollment of about 2,400 and its building is also home to two middle schools with an additional 2,150 students, school system officials said. Families at all three schools were notified of the incident.