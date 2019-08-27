Maryland students in elementary and middle school improved on standardized tests in English but math scores dipped at most grade levels, according to new data.

The results, released Tuesday, mark a final chapter for rigorous exams that Maryland rolled out in 2015 and is leaving behind. For the coming school year, the state is creating new standardized tests.

Tuesday’s data showed 43.7 percent of students statewide reached proficiency levels in English in grades three to eightlast school year — a gain of more than two points.

Math was a different story, with statewide declines for grades five to eight, and in Algebra 1. As with English, more than half of students statewide did not pass key math exams.

“We have some real work to do in terms of our mathematics results,” Karen B. Salmon, state superintendent of schools, told the Maryland State Board of Education at its Tuesday meeting.

In the Washington suburbs, Montgomery County — with Maryland’s largest school system — outperformed the state, with more than half of students reaching the benchmark on English exams.

Performance was down in Montgomery in seventh-grade math, Algebra 1 and English 10.

Neighboring Prince George’s County, with the state’s second-largest school system, posted numbers that were lower than state passing rates but mirrored state trends — with progress in English and declines on most math exams.

Prince George’s highest passing rate in English was 37 percent, for seventh grade. Math proficiency was lowest in middle school and for Algebra 1, with slightly less than 10 percent of students meeting state benchmarks in Algebra 1.

“Every grade level the state gained, we gained,” said Doug Strader, chief of accountability for Prince George’s County Public Schools. “We’re following right along with the state trends.”

Statewide, black and Hispanic students posted increasesin English-language arts, with passing-rate increases of roughly two percentage points. Students with disabilities and English-language learners showed smaller gains, inching up in English and math.

Achievement gaps have been stark between white students and their peers of color in Maryland — and state board member David M. Steiner, an education professor at Johns Hopkins University, pointed out the gap has not narrowed and in fact slightly increased from 2015 to 2019 for black students.

“That is really difficult news,” he said.

The results mark the end of Maryland’s experience with PARCC exams.

Last year, the state decided to move away from PARCC — named for the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers — amid complaints that the exams were too long and disruptive to schools. Many critics associated PARCC with overtesting, a flash point nationally. And teachers complained the results were slow in coming, making them less useful to classroom instruction.

[Maryland to ditch statewide PARCC exams in favor of homegrown test]

The state’s new standardized tests will be called MCAP — for Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program — and state officials say those exams will be based on the same high-level standards and rigorous curriculum as PARCC tests. Teachers have been involved in helping to write items for the tests, they said.

PARCC exams are scored on a 5-point scale. Scores of 4 or 5 show students have met or exceeded expectations, which the state board considers a show of proficiency.

[Earlier coverage: Maryland student scores rise modestly, but more than half fail statewide tests]

The scores released Tuesday marked the fifth year of PARCC results, and state officials pointed to notable math gains over time in grades three, four and five; English increases stood out in grades four, six, seven and eight, they said.

Scores for English 10 were fairly flat statewide, but a state analysis found a more than 4 point increase for first-time test-takers. Some students take the test more than once because a passing scored is required for graduation.

“We are making progress in some areas,” said Carol Williamson, the state’s chief academic officer, who said a more detailed analysis would be presented to the state board of education at its September meeting.

In Prince George’s County, Strader, the accountability chief, cited initiatives to improve student success, including the creation of county assessments and a school-by-school and districtwide performance planning process that uses state accountability data.

Montgomery County school officials said they were reviewing PARCC data and did not have immediate comment.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news