The leader of the University System of Maryland’s governing board on Friday pledged a “thorough, independent and transparent” review of top officials’ response to an adenovirus outbreak last fall at the flagship university in College Park that killed one student and sickened dozens of others.

Linda T. Gooden, chair of the system’s Board of Regents, said in a statement that she hoped to meet soon with the parents of the student who died, 18-year-old freshman Olivia Shea Paregol.

“On behalf of the board, I have reached out to Olivia’s parents and soon hope to meet with them and share our condolences, our concern, and our plans for moving forward,” Gooden said. “Those of us who are parents can only imagine the grief and sorrow they must be experiencing.”

Gooden’s statement, during a meeting of the board, came a day after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) prodded the regents to take action. In a letter Thursday, the governor sharply questioned why the University of Maryland waited more than two weeks in November to tell the campus about the outbreak.

Paregol, who had fallen sick weeks earlier, died Nov. 18. On the next day, U-Md. leaders acknowledged that adenovirus was present on campus.

“It appears that, at just about every turn, leaders withheld information instead of being open and honest with the student body,” Hogan wrote in the letter. “There should never be a question as to whether the campus community will receive timely and accurate information, especially when it is an urgent matter of public health and safety.”

Hogan does not have direct authority over the university system, but as governor he is responsible for nominating regents to the board when vacancies arise.

The university’s response to the viral outbreak — and persistent problems with mold in residence halls — has drawn fresh attention since The Washington Post reported in May that university officials waited 18 days to alert the campus to the presence of adenovirus on campus even as students were falling ill. The virus sickened more than 40 students, the university said, with 15 treated at hospitals.

On Friday, a U-Md. spokeswoman reiterated a statement from Thursday: “The university remains committed to transparency — and student safety above all — in the handling of mold and adenovirus on our campus. Transparency has been demonstrated through legislative testimony, briefings to our Board of Regents, and real-time publishing of all actions and communications on mold and adenovirus throughout the fall. In addition, the university has made public the external review by medical experts of our response to adenovirus, and the findings support the university’s approach.”

The Paregol family notified the university on May 20 of a potential wrongful death claim. Olivia’s parents believe the teenager — who was on medication for a digestive tract condition called Crohn’s disease — might have survived if her doctors had known sooner about the presence of adenovirus on campus. The virus can produce symptoms similar to cold or flu, but in some cases it can be lethal to those such as Paregol who have weakened immune symptoms.

Gooden said in her statement that the board shares Hogan’s views on the need for a thorough examination of what happened to Paregol. She said the board has received three briefings since December on related safety issues from U-Md. President Wallace D. Loh.

As the board was about to enter closed session Friday, Gooden said regents will “start the process of reviewing and discussing the options for working with President Loh and his executive team to see that there is a thorough, independent and transparent investigation of the work he and his team have done.”

Ian Paregol, Olivia’s father, said he was “deeply concerned” about the wording of Gooden’s statement, especially her expression of intent to work with Loh. “I don’t know how it’s going to be impartial, how it’s going to be independent if they rely on the administration,” Paregol said.

But a spokesman for Hogan praised Gooden’s action.

“This is certainly a step in the right direction toward getting answers for the Paregol family and the U-Md. community,” Michael Ricci, Hogan’s communications director, said in a statement. “The governor believes that the Board of Regents is the appropriate body to conduct this review, and we are encouraged by today’s announcement.”

