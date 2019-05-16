University System of Maryland Chancellor Robert L. Caret, right, talks with James T. Brady, then chairman of the Board of Regents, at a meeting in October 2018. (Cheryl Diaz Meyer/For The Washington Post)

The chancellor of the University System of Maryland, Robert L. Caret, announced Thursday that he will step down from the post when his contract ends in June 2020.

Caret, 71, has headed the state’s public university system since 2015. A chemist, he started in academia on the faculty of public Towson University in Baltimore County. He later became president of San Jose State University in California, returned to Maryland to become president of Towson, then left to lead the University of Massachusetts system.

Caret was in the spotlight last year as the Board of Regents of the Maryland system tussled with University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh over personnel issues arising from the death of a player on the flagship school’s football team. Jordan McNair died after suffering heatstroke during a team workout in May 2018. U-Md. officials apologized to his family for mistakes made in McNair’s medical treatment.

Caret, who reports to the board, was in the middle of a power struggle between the Regents and Loh over whether to keep the team’s football coach, DJ Durkin, and whether Loh should step down.

At first, the board opted to recommend keeping Durkin as Loh decided to resign. But a firestorm erupted as lawmakers in Annapolis and leaders in Maryland’s congressional delegation expressed incredulity at the decision to side with Durkin. Loh then fired Durkin, and board Chairman James T. Brady resigned.

Loh is planning to stay in his position another year, as the board searches for his successor. With Thursday’s announcement, Caret will leave office at about the same time as Loh. Caret has been active in efforts to repair political damage from the upheaval over the board’s actions related to Durkin and Loh.

“Maryland launched my academic career, invited me to become president of the campus that meant so much to me and then asked me to become system chancellor,” Caret said in a statement. “Three times, Maryland has asked an immigrant’s son from a mill town in Maine to be part of this remarkable public university.”

The system has 176,000 students enrolled at 12 institutions.

