In explaining why there are fewer low-income minorities in advanced math classes, Horkan poses a thought experiment. Picture two fifth grade math students. The first has middle-class parents who help with homework and may even hire a tutor. The second has low-income parents less likely to do that. Both students get the same grades on tests, but the first gets a report card A because of extra credit and good homework. The second gets a C because of failure to turn in homework and other problems associated with distracted parents. The first student gets the teacher’s recommendation for a pre-algebra class in sixth grade. The second does not.