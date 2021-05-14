“Then ask, ‘What are 2 x’s plus 2 x’s?’ I guarantee the student will say 4 x’s. Over the weeks and years, do the same thing with . . . multiplication and division and grouping and anything else.”
He added with great emphasis: “DON’T test on it.” Testing, he said, makes students self-conscious about whether they know it or not. “It doesn’t matter if they mastered these algebra concepts. They are in their minds. . . . Then when the students get to pre-algebra or algebra, they think, ‘Of course this makes sense. We have been talking about this — variables, equations, etc. — for years.’”
Horkan has taught math at Justice (previously J.E.B. Stuart) High School in Fairfax County, Va., for nearly all of his 23 years as an educator. He graduated from Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington, Va., and studied math at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Va. He tried banking and consulting before deciding on the classroom.
He is just one teacher. There are many as smart and experienced as he is. I cite his thoughts to show how differently teachers approach this issue compared with the vague and often flawed math reform proposals being dumped on us by professional associations, researchers, state and local school superintendents and newspaper columnists like me.
Teachers’ ideas come from years working directly with children. Some of the most successful education programs are the result of teachers trying, failing and trying again until they have something that works. They know it’s good because it’s happening right in front of them.
Here’s a key issue in the national math debate: Why are there so few low-income minority students in our advanced math classes? Horkan said this is in part because the best teachers usually teach the advanced classes, not the ones that get you ready for the advanced classes. Students in the advanced classes are the easiest to teach. Their parents would complain if a marginal teacher taught those classes.
So Horkan suggests putting some of the best teachers in lower-level classes. His school did that in the mid-2000s with good results. He taught algebra 2 to students who didn’t pass the prerequisite course, geometry, until their junior year. Most schools don’t take that approach, he said, because the vocal parents of the most advanced students demand the best teachers for their children.
Another issue, he said, is the nature of elementary school teaching. “Elementary teachers are incredible,” he said. “They need to teach every subject to students with little or no attention span.” Research indicates they are more comfortable teaching reading and writing than teaching math. Horkan said they are like Shaquille O’Neal: “He was a great player, one of the best of all time. But he wasn’t a good free throw shooter.”
In explaining why there are fewer low-income minorities in advanced math classes, Horkan poses a thought experiment. Picture two fifth grade math students. The first has middle-class parents who help with homework and may even hire a tutor. The second has low-income parents less likely to do that. Both students get the same grades on tests, but the first gets a report card A because of extra credit and good homework. The second gets a C because of failure to turn in homework and other problems associated with distracted parents. The first student gets the teacher’s recommendation for a pre-algebra class in sixth grade. The second does not.
“I say that the second one is actually better at math,” Horkan said. “Without any help from parents, and without doing much homework or having a tutor, he gets the same grades on tests as the first student who has all the advantages.” Yet because of that teacher’s recommendation, it will be harder for the second student to get into advanced classes in the future.
Horkan recommends stripping fifth grade teachers of that power to change lives. Instead, all students should be enrolled in sixth grade pre-algebra. “Some people say this would water down the class, but it wouldn’t if you introduce the algebra concepts earlier,” he said.
Horkan has many ideas. The chances they will be adopted are small. The programs recommended by professional associations and state committees take precedence. Teacher ideas often get attention from policymakers only in bizarre circumstances. KIPP, the nation’s largest network of charter schools, succeeded only because two extraordinarily energetic novice teachers stumbled across two classroom geniuses doing exceptional work with low-income students. Advanced Placement classes have spread to many low-income urban and rural public schools in large part because the College Board accused Hispanic students at an East Los Angeles high school of cheating, turning their calculus teacher into a national hero played in a movie by Edward James Olmos.
As the pandemic recedes, imaginative teachers like Horkan are still out there, with much to say. Might state legislatures hold hearings where they can tell us what works? If such efforts are ignored, as they are likely to be, those teachers will still be joyfully working with children. Their ideas will spread more slowly, from classroom to classroom, but will still be raising the level of many students no matter if their parents help with homework or not.