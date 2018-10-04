Students created a makeshift memorial at Northwest High School after the death of Josh Snyder, 17, who was killed in a car crash Wednesday. (Photo by Jimmy D'Andrea)

A Maryland high school student said to be on the way to an internship opportunity was killed Wednesday afternoon when his car veered on Interstate 270 and hit a box truck parked on the highway’s shoulder.

Josh Snyder, 17, a wrestler and cross country runner at Northwest High School in Germantown, died in the crash, according to state police and school officials.

The teenager was driving in a silver Buick Century in the southbound lanes, south of Montrose Road, around 3:20 p.m. when he swerved left, striking the rear of the box truck, which was unattended, authorities said. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor, police said.

Greg Shipley, a spokesman for the Maryland State Police, confirmed Thursday the victim was wearing his seatbelt. What may have led to the crash is part of a reconstruction investigation that could take months to complete, he said.

His Maryland high school was in mourning Thursday. Students laid flowers across his campus parking space — no. 784 — and wrote tributes in chalk all round it.

“Miss You Bro, you were one of my first friends in 2nd grade,” said one.



Josh Snyder, 17, died Wednesday after his car veered and crashed into a parked box truck on Interstate 270. (Family Photo)

“We love and miss you Josh, R.I.P.” another read.

Principal Jimmy D’Andrea said in an interview Thursday evening that Snyder was well-respected in the school of 2,600 students, which was looking forward to a Homecoming in two weeks. The teenager was a senior.

“He was very kind and compassionate and just had such a positive impact on everyone he came in contact with,” D’Andrea said. “He was an awesome person and from a wonderful family. My heart breaks for his family, his friends and our community.”

The teenager, from Boyds, was remembered on a GoFundMe page “He was kind hearted, fun loving and hard working,” the page said. “He was a true friend. He will be missed dearly.”

According to the page, Snyder had recently been told about a physical therapy internship opportunity, which he was excited about. “He was headed there when the accident occurred,” the page said.

It said the teenager loved wrestling, ran on the track team and played football for a year. After that, it said, he “became a fan. You could always spot him cheering for the NWHS football team because of that familiar red hair.”