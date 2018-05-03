Thousands of Montgomery County families were mistakenly told their elementary-school-age children had been placed on a waiting list for a program that enrolls gifted students. In truth, they hadn’t been accepted.

The letters arrived April 20 at the homes of more than 5,265 families. The news was promising: Each family’s third-grader was on the waiting list for one of the school system’s Centers for Enriched Studies, which exist at 13 elementary schools and offer accelerated curriculums to gifted students.

Days later, parents received a second letter retracting the first one. The second letter told parents the students’ current elementary school can meet their “accelerated and enriched programming needs,” according to a copy of the letter that parents shared.

Derek Turner, a spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools, apologized for the mistake, blaming it on a “printing error.”

“We definitely apologize for the error on our part and any impact it’s had on our families,” Turner said Thursday. “We know that people are very excited about our Centers for Enriched Studies, and we apologize to those families who inadvertently received the wrong letter.”

More than 6,385 third-graders participated in the selection process, according to the school system. About 1,120 students were accepted or actually placed on the waiting list.

The mistake arrived as a disappointment for Christine Alden and her 8-year-old daughter, Ariana Ramirez. Alden, assuming the second letter would say her daughter had been moved out of the wait pool and accepted into the center at Pine Crest Elementary School, sat Ariana down on the couch “ceremoniously.”

“Looks like you’re getting in,” Alden recalled telling her daughter.

Then, she opened the perforated letter. Hope dissipated. Alden’s daughter began crying after being told she had not been accepted.

“It was pretty bad,” Alden said.

Alden said she understands that mistakes happen and was glad that the school system did not inadvertently mail acceptance letters. But she said students aren’t being offered enough robust learning opportunities throughout Maryland’s largest school district.

“There’s not enough room in these programs. That’s the problem,” said Alden, who has a son enrolled at the gifted center at Oak View Elementary School in Silver Spring. “We just need more availability of it.”

Maria Ho, whose son is a third-grader at Wilson Wims Elementary School in Clarksburg, said the second letter caused parents to scramble because they were unsure what it meant. The letter, which Ho shared, didn’t explicitly say students had been denied enrollment at one of the centers. Rather, it stated that her son’s current school could meet his needs.

“I was really mad because if you’re going to have a mistake, you need to have a little bit of an explanation,” she said.

This was the first year that the school system applied a universal screening process for third-graders. Instead of having parents apply individually, the school system screened all students, identifying those who performed above grade level.

Students who moved along in the application process were given an assessment. Applications were reviewed by a committee that did not know students’ name, race or school, according to Turner, the spokesman.