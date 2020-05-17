There are many dedicated and outstanding educators in the Washington region. Here are the 2020 finalists for Washington Post Teacher of the Year and Washington Post Principal of the Year.

Each of the finalists was chosen by the respective local school system, the D.C. Public Charter School Board, or a panel of educators and community leaders with expertise in the private school community.

The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.

Finalists for the 2020 Washington Post Principal of the Year Award

Jesse Kraft (winner): Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary School, Fairfax County

PreeAnn Johnson: James K. Polk Elementary School, Alexandria

Gina Davenport: Arundel High School, Anne Arundel County

Maureen Nesselrode: Campbell Elementary School, Arlington County

Kelly Cleland: Windy Hill Elementary School, Calvert County

Orlena Whatley: Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, Charles County

Rachel D. Crouch: Perry Street Preparatory Public Charter School, D.C. charter schools

Sam Cox: Liberty High School, Fauquier County

Michael Concepcion: FCPS Career and Technology Center, Frederick County

Nancy Thompson: Talbott Springs Elementary School, Howard County

Kirk Dolson: Park View High School, Loudon County

Kara Grasser: Jennie Dean Elementary School, Manassas

Damon Monteleone: Richard Montgomery High School, Montgomery County

Carlos Beato: International High School at Langley Park, Prince George’s County

Neil Beech: Osbourn Park High School, Prince William County

Jake Heibel: Great Mills High School, St. Mary’s County

Rebecca Wardlow: Winding Creek Elementary School, Stafford County

Finalists for the 2020 Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award

Teresa Beilstein (winner): South Shore Elementary School, Anne Arundel County

Ashley Sandoval: Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology, Alexandria

Renee Randolph: Arlington Career Center, Arlington County

Lauren Lynn: Huntingtown Elementary School, Calvert County

Casey Cleary: Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, Charles County

Lakeisha Brown: Lafayette Elementary School, Washington

Abner Soto: LAYC Career Academy, D.C. charter schools

Lisa Rode: Kings Glen Elementary School, Fairfax County

Layton McCann: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Falls Church

Carrie Linebaugh: Liberty High School, Fauquier County

Lydia Kowalski: Tuscarora High School, Frederick County

Suzan Young: Homewood Center, Howard County

Mark Muldowney: Round Hill Elementary School, Loudoun County

Christopher Short: Baldwin Intermediate School, Manassas

Christine Graf: Manassas Park High School, Manassas Park

Kearney Blandamer: Thomas S. Wootton High School, Montgomery County

Shanay Dudley: Bladensburg High School, Prince George’s County

Matthew Grimsley: Independence Nontraditional School, Prince William County

Diane Hansen: Primary Day School, private

Alma Shearin: Lexington Park Elementary School, St. Mary’s County

Kimberly Cannon: Stafford Middle School, Stafford County