The winners were chosen by a selection committee of individuals who represent teachers, administrators and parents. The winners each receive a $7,500 prize.
Finalists for the 2020 Washington Post Principal of the Year Award
Jesse Kraft (winner): Lutie Lewis Coates Elementary School, Fairfax County
PreeAnn Johnson: James K. Polk Elementary School, Alexandria
Gina Davenport: Arundel High School, Anne Arundel County
Maureen Nesselrode: Campbell Elementary School, Arlington County
Kelly Cleland: Windy Hill Elementary School, Calvert County
Orlena Whatley: Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, Charles County
Rachel D. Crouch: Perry Street Preparatory Public Charter School, D.C. charter schools
Sam Cox: Liberty High School, Fauquier County
Michael Concepcion: FCPS Career and Technology Center, Frederick County
Nancy Thompson: Talbott Springs Elementary School, Howard County
Kirk Dolson: Park View High School, Loudon County
Kara Grasser: Jennie Dean Elementary School, Manassas
Damon Monteleone: Richard Montgomery High School, Montgomery County
Carlos Beato: International High School at Langley Park, Prince George’s County
Neil Beech: Osbourn Park High School, Prince William County
Jake Heibel: Great Mills High School, St. Mary’s County
Rebecca Wardlow: Winding Creek Elementary School, Stafford County
Finalists for the 2020 Washington Post Teacher of the Year Award
Teresa Beilstein (winner): South Shore Elementary School, Anne Arundel County
Ashley Sandoval: Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology, Alexandria
Renee Randolph: Arlington Career Center, Arlington County
Lauren Lynn: Huntingtown Elementary School, Calvert County
Casey Cleary: Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, Charles County
Lakeisha Brown: Lafayette Elementary School, Washington
Abner Soto: LAYC Career Academy, D.C. charter schools
Lisa Rode: Kings Glen Elementary School, Fairfax County
Layton McCann: Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, Falls Church
Carrie Linebaugh: Liberty High School, Fauquier County
Lydia Kowalski: Tuscarora High School, Frederick County
Suzan Young: Homewood Center, Howard County
Mark Muldowney: Round Hill Elementary School, Loudoun County
Christopher Short: Baldwin Intermediate School, Manassas
Christine Graf: Manassas Park High School, Manassas Park
Kearney Blandamer: Thomas S. Wootton High School, Montgomery County
Shanay Dudley: Bladensburg High School, Prince George’s County
Matthew Grimsley: Independence Nontraditional School, Prince William County
Diane Hansen: Primary Day School, private
Alma Shearin: Lexington Park Elementary School, St. Mary’s County
Kimberly Cannon: Stafford Middle School, Stafford County