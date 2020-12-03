“It breaks my heart to see so many of these numbers,” Rebecca Smondrowski, a school board member, said after the data was presented at a board meeting Thursday. “We knew that gaps were going to get bigger, but these are huge.”

AD

The data come as neighboring Fairfax County in Virginia recently reported a sharp increase in failing grades for its students — one of the first systems nationally to detail the fallout of pandemic-driven online education.

AD

In Montgomery, a diverse system of more than 161,000 students, among the most severely affected groups were Black and Hispanic students from families at or near the poverty line and English language learners.

Nearly 45 percent of those with limited English proficiency failed the first marking period in ninth-grade math, for instance — a stunning figure given that only 8 percent of the same students failed math in the first marking period last fall.

AD

The data is a grim and vivid reflection of the struggle many students face with remote instruction. Some find the volume of independent work or screen time overwhelming. Some are trying to manage child-care duties, technology glitches, family difficulties or jobs.

Learning in Montgomery County has been all-virtual since March, when public schools across the nation were shuttered as the coronavirus spread. But officials were more forgiving with grades in spring, saying students should not be penalized for disruptions they did not cause as the school system embarked on an unprecedented experiment with online education.

AD

This fall, with classes still online but with greater planning and preparation, Montgomery returned to its traditional grading system. In recent weeks, it has been considering a plan to reopen school buildings in January, but with the pandemic surging that remains an open question.

The new data on grades points to critical questions about how to measure the performance of students who attend school from home. Some learners have the advantage of oversight and support from parents or siblings. In other families, parents work at jobs outside the home, face language barriers or are less familiar with material being taught.

AD

The data Montgomery presented Thursday was limited to students in grades six, nine and 12. It was broken down by race, ethnicity and other characteristics to get at which students were most affected.

AD

For sixth-graders taking math, Hispanic students from low-income families fared worst, with last year’s failure rate of 4 percent soaring to nearly 24 percent this fall.

Least affected among sixth-graders in math was a category that included White and Asian students from families not identified as low-income. Last year, less than 1 percent of that group failed the first marking period, and this year it was slightly more than 1 percent.

In many cases, percentages of A’s and B’s — or middle grades — dropped as the share of failing grades increased. In some cases, A’s increased markedly, even as failing grades climbed.

AD

For sixth-grade students in special education taking English, for example, the percentage of A’s climbed from 16 percent last year to 27 percent this fall, even as failing grades doubled, from less than 5 percent to 10 percent.

AD

School officials said they are making changes to grading practices, student supports and instructional guidance — adding flexibility with due dates, for example, and reducing the number of recommended assignments that are graded.

Janet Wilson, chief of teaching, learning and schools, pointed to a learning curve involved as the district moved into new territory with remote learning. The system is bringing practice more into line with a virtual setting.

AD

“We’ve never done this before,” she said.

Before the school year started, administrators worked with educators, students and parents to create what it thought was strong guidance for the first marking period, said Scott Murphy, director of college and career readiness and districtwide programs.

“What we’ve learned is that for many, many, many students, it was too much — too many assignments, too much work to do, managing it across seven, eight classes,” Murphy said. “We had some grade books for the first marking period that had 20, 30, even more assignments in one class, and the pretty consistent feedback we got was it was too much.”