Parents have pressured the school system to accelerate its schedule, which phases in the return of students through early May. Others have pushed to continue remote learning amid safety concerns.
McKnight, who was hired into the deputy post in 2019, has been at the forefront of efforts to strengthen remote learning and plan for a return to classes in the school system of more than 161,000 students.
She was hired by Jack R. Smith, 63, who has been superintendent since mid-2016 and announced his retirement in January. He said he was stepping down to join his wife in Maine, where she has been helping their daughter’s family care for a 2-year-old grandson born with a malformed heart.
The board’s choice of McKnight was not unanticipated. A national search is expected for a permanent leader. McKnight’s appointment is contingent on a mutual agreement of contract terms and approval by the state superintendent.
Just before McKnight became deputy superintendent, she was chief school management and instructional leadership officer in neighboring Howard County’s public school system.
Earlier in her career, she worked in Montgomery County as director for secondary leadership development programs and, before that, principal of Ridgeview Middle School, in Gaithersburg.
She was named Maryland’s Middle School Principal of the Year in 2015.
McKnight holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from South Carolina State University, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Bowie State University and a doctorate in educational leadership and policy from University of Maryland, College Park.