When buildings open again, some students will be back four days a week, and others will be back four days every other week. Younger students and children from schools hit harder by poverty generally will get more time in person.

Montgomery, one of the country’s largest and best-regarded systems, has weighed the issue of returning to school buildings multiple times since last summer. Research and guidance evolved over the months, as did possibilities for vaccinations, officials said.

“We’ll move forward today with what we know,” said Superintendent Jack R. Smith.

First to arrive on school campuses will be 500 students in special-education programs and 230 students who are part of five career programs that require in-person experiences for industry certifications.

On March 15, the school system begins a process of phasing in all grades, with the first group including children in kindergarten through third grade, along with additional students in special programs.

No later than April 6, students in prekindergarten and grades four, five, six and 12 would return to school buildings. By April 19, students in grades eight, nine and 11 would come back. Last, by April 26, would be students in grades seven and 10.

As the board voted, school board member Rebecca Smondrowski urged that all returning students be in buildings before the fourth quarter begins, on April 19. No action was taken, but she said later that she hopes the board will take another look at the issue during the next meeting.

The plan comes as health conditions have improved in the county, with a sharp decrease in new cases per 100,000 residents in recent months — 23.8 on Tuesday — the lowest rate since late November, officials said.

“We’re making some significant progress,” said Derek Turner, chief of engagement, innovation and operations for the school system.

Turner said the school system will rely on familiar safety measures — masking, social distancing, hand-washing — as it also adopts a surveillance testing protocol that came from the Rockefeller Foundation “to make sure our schools are safe when our staff and our students return.”

The rate remains higher than the 15 cases per 100,000 that was once considered the benchmark in Montgomery, but state officials last month said Maryland’s systems were ready to open, based on the latest research and health advice.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) told the state’s 24 school systems to make good-faith efforts to return students to schools no later than March 1. If that did not happen, he said his administration would “explore every legal avenue at our disposal.”

Montgomery has shifted its plans several times as the pandemic has gone on. In January, it delayed a start date of Feb. 1, saying coronavirus numbers were too high.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Deputy Superintendent Monifa McKnight said that while school environments will look different when in-person learning debuts, school leaders are committed to making classroom experiences meaningful.

Parents have the option to keep their children learning virtually. About 40 percent of students — 63,000 — have opted into in-person learning, while 60 percent — 97,000 — are remaining all virtual.

School officials rejected the criticism — made by some parents — that Montgomery would make in-person learning into a “babysitting service” by hiring 700 to 800 “classroom monitors” who could be used to supervise students as they worked online in classrooms.

Students learning in person will have opportunities for direct instruction, enrichment, intervention, small-group learning and peer connections, officials said. Each school creates it own plan, given its staffing level, space, number of students returning and needs.

“We know the importance of the direct instruction,” said Janet Wilson, chief of teaching, learning and schools. “We will be planning for that. It is lesson specific, and it’s also schedule specific.’’

She added: “It could be that the direct instruction is at the beginning of the period. It could be midway through as the teacher moves from one classroom to another. And then, certainly, as the teacher has to move, there will be coverage and support for students who may need that as they move through the independent phase of the lesson.”

In the weeks before the vote, board members had heard from teachers pleading for a delay on reopening until employees are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations have gone slowly in Montgomery.

About 4,500 public-school employees — of more than 24,000 — have received their first doses of vaccine through an effort involving the county and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Montgomery sent out a letter Friday morning to its staff saying there could be a wait of up to five weeks for vaccines for teachers and other school employees.

But Earl Stoddard, the county’s director of emergency management and homeland security, said this week that the letter was only reflecting doses that come directly from the county health department.

The Hopkins effort is separate. Its numbers are smaller for this week, with shots expected for 600 to 700 public-school employees and an equal number in private schools, Stoddard said. More vaccine is expected in future weeks, until all school-related employees are immunized, he said.

As the Tuesday school board meeting neared, parents and others in the community have been increasingly vocal for and against reopening school buildings — sending emails to school officials, posting on social media, writing to Hogan.

Petitions have been filed on both sides. Parents have pointed to studies, disease trends and virus variants. They have pointed to the toll of being home for students and the risk of being at school for teachers.

One parent group sent school officials a notice of its intent to file suit if the school system did not open for all students by March 15 or if the in-person experience focuses on virtual learning, supervised by “classroom monitors.”