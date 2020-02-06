“We don’t want there to be anything that impedes students and parents and community members to be able to report,” McKnight said. “Having this process online as a reporting system will allow us to create the opportunity of access.”

The school system is also implementing guidelines designed to more clearly define the steps schools must take to respond to hate incidents, McKnight said. Principals will contact parent-teacher groups and community organizations to determine how the school should move forward.

Children and families in Montgomery County have been dealing with hate in schools for years, said Mark Eckstein, a member of the county’s parent-teacher association and advocate for the LGBTQ community. School officials in November found swastikas scrawled on a desk and inside a bathroom at Silver Creek Middle and Bethesda-Chevy Chase High schools. Last spring, two ninth-grade students at Walt Whitman High School posted an image of themselves in blackface on social media and used a racist epithet as they described the photo.

There were 26 documented bias-related incidents at or around public and private schools in 2018, according to the county’s most recent annual report on bias incidents. The majority of those incidents — 15 — were reported at public high schools.

“There were some high-profile incidents of hate,” Eckstein said. “Now, the hard work starts.”

The school district said it will launch a training program, called Project Interrupt, to help administrators, staff, counselors and community members identify, prevent and respond to acts of hate. The project is funded by a grant from the state Department of Education, and training sessions will begin in clusters of schools that have experienced a significant amount of bias-related incidents, McKnight said.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington said in a statement it will work with school system leaders to continue to refine disciplinary procedures and improve communication with parents — particularly for families in which English is not the main language spoken.

“MCPS recognizes that we cannot allow swastikas, harassment and bullying of Jewish students, or any kind of hatred to be normalized in our schools,” said Guila Franklin Siegel, associate director of the Jewish rights group. “Hate doesn’t disappear overnight — it takes hard work to build a culture of mutual respect.”

Eckstein said he is hopeful, particularly for the LGBTQ community.