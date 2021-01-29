Hogan (R) said last week that while he cannot order the reopening of schools, the state would “explore every legal avenue at our disposal” to force the issue if school systems did not comply.

Thursday’s meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Education was its first since Hogan’s directive. Board members expressed support for the path ahead, which will be further detailed during two meetings in February.

“There’s … a real effort to bring kids back into in-person experiences as we move forward during late February and March,” Superintendent Jack R. Smith said.

If all goes as proposed, students in Montgomery who have opted to return to campus would do so under a “hybrid” learning scenario, which combines in-person and online instruction.

It would be phased in several grades at a time, beginning with prekindergarten, kindergarten, sixth grade, ninth grade and special education. Next would come grades 1, 2, 7 and 10, with a final phase of grades 3, 4, 5, 8, 11 and 12.

Students have been in remote learning since last March — meaning it will be roughly a year when they return. Athletics is expected to make a comeback too, starting with the postponed fall sports season, which could begin Feb. 27.

“We do think that in-person learning is something that is critically important for many many children,” Smith said. “And for those who choose to remain all virtual, we will continue to maintain a high level of quality and continue to build that out.”

School officials said they expect less than half of the system’s 161,000 students to return to school buildings as the pandemic continues, based on family surveys.

“Our goal is to bring as many students back into school during the rest of this year as we can reasonably, safely and appropriately do, given the protocols that are in place,” Smith said.

Christopher Lloyd, president of the Montgomery County Education Association, the teachers union, said Friday that educators have been working with school system leaders and are glad that vaccines are starting before schools open.

Teachers are being vaccinated in order of expected return date, so that those who will be going back first get their shots first, Lloyd said.

In an interview earlier Thursday, Maryland State Superintendent Karen Salmon — who joined Hogan in his call for schools to reopen — said at least 17 school systems in the state have reopened for some in-person learning or plan to by the March 1 deadline.

Slower to move in that direction, she said, were systems in the central part of the state, including Montgomery and Prince George’s and Howard counties.

“There is, in my opinion, no reason why school systems just can’t be open for in person safely,” she said.

Salmon and other state officials have pushed back on the idea that teachers and other employees need vaccines to resume their work in school buildings. Many schools around the state opened last fall with teachers, staff and students, Salmon pointed out.

“Our child care centers are open and have been open through the whole pandemic without vaccines,” she added. “It’s not a necessary thing to have before we open our schools as long as we follow the mitigation practices we have in place for distancing, handwashing (and) wearing masks.”

County government officials on Wednesday announced a partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine to vaccinate teachers and staff in the county, starting this week.

Earlier this week state officials turned down a request from the county school system to give students four days off to clear time for teachers to prepare for in-person learning. Under state law, school systems are required to have 180-day school years.