“Given his health needs, our family’s circumstances are not going to change for at least the next few years,” he wrote in a systemwide email. “I need to join Gayle in Maine as I find I can no longer tolerate living most of the time separately.”

Smith, regarded as a studious and thoughtful leader, said he loved his time in the county and had no desire to leave the school system, one of the nation’s best regarded and most diverse.

“The staff in the school system is among the most talented and dedicated in this country,” he said, praising their work on equity issues, resource allocation, technology, prekindergarten and language programs and student well-being.

Smith’s announcement comes the same week the school board again delayed students’ return to classes amid the surging coronavirus pandemic. School buildings will not reopen for classes until March 15 at the earliest, depending on health conditions.

School board members learned of his departure Wednesday in calls he made to each one. He negotiated a new contract a year ago, but many educators and advocates expected he would leave before serving a full four-year term.

Smith has worked closely with a handpicked deputy superintendent, Monifa McKnight, who is widely viewed as a candidate for the school system’s leadership.

School board members praised Smith’s work and said that, although the timing is unfortunate, they understood the pull to be with family.

“He guided our school system through some very turbulent times and he’s demonstrated a deep commitment to our students, our families, our staff and our community,” said Brenda Wolff, president of the school board.

“He’s been a real champion for Montgomery County Public Schools — for all children,” she said.

Smith’s motto throughout his superintendency has been “all means all” — a phrase meant to underscore the point that educators needed to reach every student, across circumstances and backgrounds, in a system with a growing number of children living near the poverty line.

Karla Silvestre, vice president of the board, said she was sad to see him go, calling him knowledgeable and experienced, with a temperament suited to the job. “He really helped bring equity to a higher level,” she said.

School officials said the board will name an interim superintendent soon and take steps toward conducting a national search for a new superintendent.

