Under a 43-page proposal released earlier in the week, classes would start at 9 a.m., with live instruction daily and schedules that resemble what existed before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered schools in March.

The board did not vote on the specifics Thursday, instead agreeing it would allow more time for parents, staff and students to weigh in. Hundreds of emails debating the path ahead have poured into school system inboxes during recent months. A final vote is slated for Aug. 25.

With technology key to the plan, school system officials say they have given out more than 70,000 loaner laptops, called Chromebooks, and more than 5,700 WiFi hotspots.

They say they will distribute thousands more Chromebooks, along with paper workbooks for younger students.

“We can make sure every single student has the appropriate digital device, whatever program they’re in, and connectivity to the greatest degree possible,” said Superintendent Jack R. Smith.

Montgomery announced it had decided on online learning for a full semester in mid-July, as school systems in the region and nationally made similar choices, one after another, amid a surge in cases around the country.

It followed a recommendation from the county’s health officer, Travis Gayles, against in-person instruction for the early months of the school year as new cases of the novel coronavirus remain high.

With the most populous jurisdiction in the state, Montgomery County has reported more than 18,000 coronavirus cases, according to tracking by The Washington Post. More than 800 people have died, the most of any county in Maryland.

During a lengthy presentation and question period Thursday night, Montgomery officials highlighted information about student schedules, types of instruction, start times, special education services and support for English language learners.

Deputy Superintendent Monifa McKnight said the school system had worked to respond to parent concerns. Involved in the effort were more than 300 people, including central-office educators, administrators, parents and teachers, school officials said.

“All of our students will have live instruction and full-day instructional experiences,” McKnight said. And because some families face conflicts with jobs or caregiving, flexibility is important, too, she said.

“All live instruction will be recorded to accommodate the needs of our students and families,” McKnight said.

Some parents have challenged aspects of the new plan — including lengthy school days for the very young.

“That, to me, is too much for young kids,” Andrew Ginsburg, the father of a rising kindergartner, said in an interview Friday.

Even with breaks and lunch in the schedule, Ginsburg said, it is unrealistic for a 5-year-old like his daughter to do remote school days from 9 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

“I don’t see how they think this is going to work,” he said. “I think it’s going to be really, really tough to start off.”

Noting that many parents criticized Montgomery for its online effort in the spring, he said: “It seems like they have overcorrected.”

Christopher Lloyd, the president of the Montgomery County Education Association, the county’s teachers union, said Friday that top concerns among educators include sufficient planning time in their days and effective technology.

Some teachers rely on 13-inch Chromebooks that are three to five years old, he said.

“They have trouble seeing an entire class, and sometimes they crash,” Lloyd said.

Under the proposal, elementary-schoolers could see 90 minutes of literacy a day and 75 to 90 minutes of math a day.

In middle and high school, students would have four one-hour class periods a day on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with independent work Wednesday morning and check-ins for every class Wednesday afternoon.

Some who have emailed the school system have questioned the use of Wednesdays, suggesting they should be teacher planning days, while others have asked for online instruction for all five days.

At the Thursday meeting, school officials spoke about the importance of virtual participation in extracurricular activities and athletics during the first semester. Board member Karla Silvestre suggested it might be an opportunity to involve students who were not previously engaged.

For second semester, which starts Feb. 1, school officials said they hoped there could be three mini in-person sports seasons — fall, winter and spring — if health conditions permitted and state athletics organizers approved.

The superintendent is expected to recommend by Nov. 10 the best model of instruction for the second semester.