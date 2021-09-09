School board members said the aim was to bolster conditions that support in-person instruction. The school system has quarantined nearly 1,700 students in its first eight school days.
“The pandemic has recently grown worse with the spread of the delta variant,” Brenda Wolff, the school board’s president, said before the panel voted unanimously to approve the measure. “We believe that vaccines provide, not just protection for the individual but are essential to community safety.”
The change will provide “an additional layer of protection for all students, and especially our younger and most vulnerable populations,” Wolff said.
Staff members must document at least a first dose of a vaccine by the end of this month and verify a second shot by Oct. 29, unless an exemption is granted based on a medical reason that is substantiated by a doctor.
Those with medical waivers will have to submit to regular testing.
Board member Rebecca Smondrowski (District 2) supported the measure but pointed out that the 160,000-student school system may end up losing staff members over the mandate.
“We’re already stretched and shorthanded and struggling to find people,” she said.
The school system plans to expand its efforts to make the vaccinations accessible and help employees navigate the process.
“We need to do everything we can as a community to stop the spread of covid and to protect our youngest learners,” said board member Patricia O’Neill (District 3).
Many parents want to know whether the adults who are working with their children — leaning in to help them in school classrooms — are fully vaccinated, said Cynthia Simonson, president of the county’s council of PTAs.
Families don’t want to place children at any additional risk, she said. “You have parents who, since the vaccine came out, have been very protective and make sure their children are not in the care of people who are unvaccinated,” she said.