“We take these allegations very seriously, and as a result, we immediately contacted the police to investigate,” the school system said in a statement Tuesday. “We are not able to share additional details while the investigation is proceeding.”
Montgomery school system officials said the changes would not affect the transportation of students to school.
Stepping into the top jobs will be Michael Lewis, as acting director, and Kathy Herald, as acting assistant director. Lewis has served as executive director in the school system’s department of finance and operations, and Herald as a transportation depot manager.
Montgomery County police confirmed they were investigating but said they did not have further comment.
School system officials said they were committed to “fully supporting and understanding all aspects of this investigation.” Based on the findings, “we will determine next steps,” they said.
The transportation department in the district, composed of more than 159,000 students and more than 200 schools, oversees a complex operation of more than 1,000 school buses.
The school system recently took steps to move toward electric school buses, in an effort to reduce tailpipe emissions that warm the planet and can affect student health. It is supposed to receive 25 electric buses this year, officials said.