“We take these allegations very seriously, and as a result, we immediately contacted the police to investigate,” the school system said in a statement Tuesday. “We are not able to share additional details while the investigation is proceeding.”
Montgomery school system officials said the changes would not affect the transportation of students to school.
Stepping into the top jobs will be Michael Lewis, as acting director, and Kathy Herald, as acting assistant director. Lewis has served as executive director in the school system’s department of finance and operations, and Herald as a transportation depot manager.
Montgomery County police confirmed they were investigating but said they did not have further comment.
School system officials said they were committed to “fully supporting and understanding all aspects of this investigation.” Based on the findings, “we will determine next steps,” they said.
The transportation department oversees a complex operation of more than 1,000 school buses in the sprawling district, which enrolls more than 159,000 students and includes more than 200 schools.
The school system recently took steps to move toward electric school buses, in an effort to reduce tailpipe emissions that warm the planet and can affect student health. It is supposed to receive 25 electric buses this year, officials said.