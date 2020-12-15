“We want to be in a position by 2030 where we are close to, if not have achieved, that status,” Wilson said in an interview. “We’re very excited about that.”

Scott also donated money to other schools in the Washington region. The gifts include a $25 million donation to Bowie State University and $20 million to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, officials from both schools said Tuesday.

She also announced multimillion-dollar donations to Virginia State and Norfolk State universities in Virginia, as well as to several Hispanic- and Indigenous-serving schools throughout the country.

Scott pledged last year to give away most of her wealth. Her former husband, Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos, owns The Washington Post.

Scott announced in July the first round of donations — $1.7 billion — which included a $40 million gift to Howard University. She updated that commitment Tuesday by unveiling $4 billion in donations to 384 schools and organizations that are committed to racial and gender equity, and that have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, she announced in a Medium blog post.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling,” Scott wrote. “Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires.”

Scott urged others to support almost 400 organizations — including food banks and domestic violence helplines — “operating in communities facing high projected food insecurity, high measures of racial inequity, high local poverty rates and low access to philanthropic capital.”

Wilson, Morgan State’s president, said the support is necessary.

“We certainly hope that other philanthropists out there, who are multibillionaires, follow MacKenzie’s lead,” Wilson said. “Morgan is carrying a lot of the weight for America. We are a heavy lifter, but yet we are not invested in, in terms of philanthropy.”

Wilson said the weight comes from preparing its students, many of whom are from marginalized groups, for graduation. Roughly a quarter of Morgan State’s more than 7,700 students are the first in their families to attend college, Wilson said. More than half qualify for federal Pell grants for students from low-income families, education data shows.