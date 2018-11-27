Jayna Brown, an 11th-grader at Duke Ellington School of the Arts, used a bullhorn during a May protest over accusations of residency fraud. On the right is Lauren Compton, a 10th-grader. A city investigation this month cleared 65 percent of students accused of fraud. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Nearly two-thirds of students who stood accused of committing residency fraud at the District’s acclaimed arts school have been cleared, according to a city investigation.

The review found that 65 percent of the 219 accused students at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts met the city’s requirement to live in the District — a stunning admission emerging six months after the accusations sparked upheaval on a campus that counts comedian Dave Chappelle among its graduates.

The report from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education did not detail why so many students were errantly accused of residency fraud, but suggested the school’s record keeping was flawed.

“In all of the cases from Duke Ellington School of the Arts described here, including those ultimately determined to be residents, the documentation on file at the school was inadequate to demonstrate meeting residency requirements,” the report reads.

The Washington Post, based on a review of records provided by accused families, reported in October that a significant portion had been cleared — a conclusion supported by the city report.

[Many families at acclaimed D.C. arts school cleared of enrollment fraud, school leaders and parents say.]

The superintendent’s office announced in May that nearly 40 percent of the 570 students at the arts school were suspected of living outside the District without paying the tuition required of suburbanites who attend the city’s public schools. Some of the students suspected of fraud had been flagged for less clear-cut residency problems and told to provide more documents to verify their residency.

[Accused and banned, teen dancer sorely missed school.]

The report released this month updates the review of each of the 219 alleged enrollment fraud cases.

About 10 percent admitted committing fraud, while 5 percent did not appeal the superintendent’s findings and, thus, have been deemed nonresidents.

About 20 percent of the cases have been referred to the D.C. Office of Administrative Hearings because the families claim to be residents, but the city is still unable to verify those assertions.

[D.C.’s Ellington School families sue city following investigation that found widespread enrollment fraud.]

When the city made its announcement in May, families at the school quickly organized to repudiate the allegations. They successfully sued the city, arguing it did not follow protocol when informing parents they were accused of residency fraud.

The families provided legal resources to each other, helping parents — particularly those from low-income households — fight the charges.

On Monday, Greg Smith, an Ellington parent and lawyer who led the fight against the accusations, wrote a searing letter to the state superintendent of education asking how the investigation went awry.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education’s “false accusations have traumatized Ellington families, dried up Ellington’s fundraising, and damaged this school’s reputation. You owe Ellington, its students, teachers, funders and administrators — and the many families you falsely accused — a public apology,” Smith wrote in the letter to State Superintendent Hanseul Kang. “Truly, how does a Government agency accuse citizens of fraud, and get it wrong more than half the time?”

The superintendent’s office, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, said in its report it has been working to improve the residency fraud verification process. The agency has hired additional staff and improved training of registrars at schools. This academic year, the city will audit the residency verification documents for every Ellington student.

The superintendent’s office is “hopeful that the results of this year’s audit at Duke Ellington will ultimately reveal a transformation in the quality and the consistency of record keeping and significant gains in compliance with statutory and legal requirements for residency verification at the school level,” the report reads.

This story will be updated.