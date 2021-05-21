He thought if he found the right backers he could turn that campus into “a center of progressive education and community service—an entirely new education model. We could draw students from Crossroads School’s huge waiting list and double the size of Coeur d’Alene with tuition-paying students. Coeur d’Alene had 200 students with per-pupil funding of about $4,000. My idea was to add 200 students paying $10,000 each [the tuition then at Crossroads], thus creating an average expenditure of about $7,000 per pupil. . . . We would thereby create a unique community of rich and poor, Caucasian, African American, Hispanic and Asian. This community would reflect the true diversity of the city as a whole,” he wrote in his book.