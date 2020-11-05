What we heard about schools during the national campaign was mostly meaningless jabber. No matter. Federal efforts to dictate how and what children are learning rarely end well. Remember No Child Left Behind? It is true that state governments and local school boards aren’t good at improving schools either, but at least they have a vague sense of what their local communities want and don’t want.

Yet we voters, for reasons hard to explain, almost always say the education issue is an important part of our choosing the next president. We seem to think that is expected of us, even if we don’t mean it. A September Gallup poll ranked education No. 5 among top issues, just below the economy, terrorism, the coronavirus and health care. A poll in March by PDK International, a professional organization for educators, found 6 in 10 Americans said education was extremely or very important in determining their presidential vote.

Was that what you were pondering when you marked your ballot? The candidates didn’t think so. They rarely mentioned schools in big speeches or the debates. I tried to find their education proposals on their campaign websites. Biden had lots of material on other issues but I couldn’t locate his education agenda. When I went on Trump’s campaign site I couldn’t find a way to get past the donation requests so I could read what he thought about schools.

You would think our school board candidates at least would provide detailed proposals to consider. But I found it hard to distinguish hopeful entrants from each other in my local school board race. One said we must “raise academic standards for students and teachers” and “direct more school district resources into the classroom.” Another said “in order to create an equitable education system for our children, we need to invest in our classrooms, teachers, and staff.”

I was pleasantly surprised when a worker for one school board campaign called my house. I asked to speak to the candidate. She called me back. She was very nice. But when I asked her view on what I consider this year’s key educational issue, whether school boards should have the power to reject charter schools, she said she didn’t know much about that.

I have voted in 53 local, state and national elections in California, New York and Maryland over 54 years. I don’t recall a single moment when my vote helped improve schools. The most important recent reform in my current school district — a rare and wonderful accelerated math program — was the work of two smart parents who persuaded an innovative superintendent to give it a try.

I just finished writing a book about what I consider are the three most encouraging and durable developments in this bad time for schools. They are the growing availability of college-level courses in high schools, the rise of a few charter school networks that make unusual demands even on disadvantaged students, and the continued vibrancy of progressive education throughout the country. None of those three trends have been significantly influenced by election results.

The best book ever written on how schools are affected by elections is “Children As Pawns: The Politics of Educational Reform,” published 17 years ago. The author is University of Massachusetts Boston historian Timothy A. Hacsi. He proves with vivid examples that the people we elect usually ignore educational research and embrace instead policies that match their personal views or please their supporters.

Hacsi looked closely at issues that recur often in educational debates, such as: Does class size matter? Does more money make schools better? Is social promotion a problem? He found a frustrating gap between what campaign platforms said and what actually worked in schools. What influenced politicians most, he said, was not what was happening in classrooms but instead “ideology, fear of raising taxes, bureaucratic inertia, class and racial conflict.”

Schools are in such bad shape this year that well-researched truths won’t have much effect, even if the political world suddenly comes to its senses and demands effective practices, like more instructional time.