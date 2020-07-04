Representatives of general contractor Plano-Coudon told university officials Thursday that a noose had been found at a site in Baltimore where the firm is renovating a laboratory that is part of the university’s Whiting School of Engineering.
The university’s Office of Institutional Equity is investigating in coordination with the general contractor, Johns Hopkins spokeswoman Karen Lancaster said. Lancaster said the company “has offered its full cooperation and support.”
Daniel Ennis, the university’s senior vice president for administration and finance, said the school has shut down the construction site.
“We take this matter extremely seriously,” he said. “Acts like this have no place in our society.”
