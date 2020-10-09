UNC Asheville Chancellor Nancy J. Cable said in her announcement that she hopes to reopen the school as soon as possible, but not before Saturday morning. Entrances to the school have been blocked.
Approximately 3,600 students are enrolled at UNC Asheville, according to the school’s website.
Campus communications manager Steve Plever declined to describe the nature of the threats.
State and local authorities are investigating.
