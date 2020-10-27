The school board in the Loudoun district, which serves 82,000 students, is slated to vote on the superintendent’s options, and on his larger return timeline, at a meeting early next month. Also this week, the school division embarked on the first step of a previously approved section of that timeline, returning roughly 7,000 kindergartners through second-graders to classrooms two days a week.

In Fairfax County, which has 189,000 students, Superintendent Scott Brabrand sent a letter to families last week outlining his recommendations for a phased return to in-person school for elementary-schoolers, middle-schoolers and high-schoolers over the next three months. His ultimate goal, he wrote, is to enroll in face-to-face learning by February everyone who opts in.

Brabrand explained that hybrid schooling is likely to involve two days of in-person learning and two days of virtual school every week, and he asked parents to consider which model they would like their children to follow. His plans, like those of the Loudoun superintendent, Williams, are scheduled for a formal school board vote next month.

“Based on your experience with virtual learning, you can choose to remain all-virtual or choose [the hybrid model],” he wrote Friday. “We will try to accommodate your request based on staff and space availability.”



The letter drew immediate fire, however, from one of the school system’s major teacher groups, the Fairfax Education Association. Many Fairfax teachers have expressed reluctance to return to in-person teaching. Fairfax officials responded by asserting that hesitant teachers could either file for accommodations under the Americans With Disabilities Act, request a leave of absence or leave their jobs by resigning or retiring.

The Fairfax Education Association has previously called for schooling to remain online throughout the rest of the 2020-2021 academic year. In response to the superintendent’s letter last week, members voted to stage a “Mental Health Day” on Wednesday. On that day, the group is asking its members not to teach and instead to take the day to consider whether they would be willing to return to school under the superintendent’s new plan.

The day is meant to allow teachers to “make a meaningful choice,” the association wrote on Facebook. The action is the first such protest Northern Virginia has seen since the pandemic began.

“Our union has already had to assist members with finding counseling and seeking medical attention due to the stress of this situation,” association president Kimberly Adams said in a statement. “We encourage all members and staff to take the mental health or personal day.”

Brabrand’s plan, as outlined in his letter, specifically calls for third- through sixth-graders — as well as some special-education students — to return to classrooms Jan. 4, and it proposes that career and technical students, middle- and high-schoolers return on Jan. 26. But that timeline may be shortened: As the superintendent noted in his letter, the school board has asked him to consider a way to bring these students back earlier.

In Loudoun, Williams’s suggested timeline is shorter. His proposal is to bring back third- through fifth-graders, along with high school seniors at the Academy of Engineering and Technology and the Academy of Science, on Dec. 1.

But how hybrid learning will be structured remains unclear. Williams offered the board several options ahead of its planned vote on the matter next month, including a “concurrent teaching” system that asks educators to instruct in-person and distance learning students at the same time.

Williams said the school system plans to resurvey families about their learning preferences — hybrid or remote — in November. On the basis of the results of that survey, he said, the school system may need to adjust its distance learning model. If too many families opt for face-to-face schooling, he warned, Loudoun may need to implement a random selection process to decide which students get to return to campus.