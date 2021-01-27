Even widespread teacher vaccination is unlikely to spur the swift reopening of classrooms. But teachers who have gotten the shots say they feel more optimistic for the future.

“Finally, it feels like something we can control — because teachers are doers, and this is something we can do,” said Rebecca Pittman, an elementary school assistant principal in Alexandria who got her first shot two weeks ago. “It gives me hope that more of my staff will return.”

In the meantime, the school systems in all four areas continue to offer mostly online-only instruction. Alexandria City Public Schools was supposed to return some students with disabilities to classrooms this week, but on Monday delayed that return until at least Feb. 9, citing widespread community transmission of the virus.

The start of February will mark the 11th continuous month of online learning for the majority of Northern Virginia students. Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington returned thousands of students for brief stretches of in-person learning last semester — but, after cases spiked dramatically near winter break, all three school systems reverted to remote schooling. Since then, officials have repeatedly delayed sending students and staffers back to school buildings, pointing to the still-raging coronavirus pandemic.

The hesitation defies calls for reopening from irate parents, many of whom have formed action groups online, as well as increasing pressure from elected officials, including the Biden administration. The president has said he wants most K-8 schools reopened in his first 100 days.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is also urging action. At a news conference in mid-January, the governor said a half-year of data suggests schools can operate in-person with minimal risk.

Still, as of Wednesday, Fairfax County Public Schools — with 186,000 students, the largest school division in the state — and Loudoun County Public Schools, which enrolls 81,000, are planning to return children to classrooms at the earliest on Feb. 16. The school boards for both systems have yet to formally approve these timelines, which they are slated to discuss at separate Feb. 2 meetings.

Alexandria — whose student body numbers 16,000 — is tentatively planning to send some children to campuses starting Feb. 9. And Arlington Public Schools has said it will return 200 career and technical education students, out of its 23,000 total enrollees, next week. They will join roughly 300 students, mostly children with disabilities who require hands-on instruction, who have been learning in-person since November.

Arlington superintendent Francisco Durán is declining to provide a return timeline for the rest of the student body. He said earlier this month that he is unwilling to set hard dates until the county makes more progress on vaccinations.

In a Tuesday message to families, Durán asked for patience.

“I am committed to making these transitions as soon as it is safe enough to do so,” he wrote, “knowing that there are risks in every scenario.”

Nonetheless, all four school systems are moving ahead with employee vaccinations, which they began offering to staffers in mid-January as part of Phase 1B of Northam’s vaccine distribution.

So far, thousands of teachers in Northern Virginia have shown up at clinics to receive the first of two doses. The second shot comes almost a month later.

Before vaccinations were put on pause due to a vaccine shortage, Fairfax County Public Schools managed to inoculate at least 7,000 employees, all of whom will receive second doses to complete the process. On Wednesday night, Fairfax officials posted an update on the school website saying they had “good news”: They would be able to restore “several thousand” of the canceled appointments.

Some employees will receive an email asking them to re-register for vaccine appointments, officials wrote, and will receive their first shots between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31. As for the rest, Fairfax will restore more appointments “as vaccine supply allows,” officials wrote.

“We know this will not completely alleviate the continued challenges of vaccine availability,” the update reads. “The situation remains very fluid, not just in Fairfax County but across the Commonwealth and the nation. We continue to ask for your patience.”

Loudoun County had vaccinated 3,233 staffers as of Jan. 21, and Arlington has given the first shot to at least 1,800 child-care workers and K-12 employees.

Alexandria does not yet have data on the number of school employees vaccinated. Still, Julie Crawford, the school system’s head of student services and equity, said the rollout has gone smoothly.

Alexandria is vaccinating employees — and qualifying members of the general population — at a pop-up site quartered in the city’s only public high school. Staffers register online for an appointment, then show up wearing masks and are guided through a socially distanced line by volunteers who conduct a preregistration screening.

They ask whether employees are experiencing symptoms or have come into contact with a covid-19 patient. Before entering the building, staffers’ temperatures are taken.

Once inside, they sit at a table with a medical professional, who administers the shot. A “vaccination assistant” waits nearby, armed with information about the vaccine and ready to field questions. Afterward, volunteers and medical professionals observe inoculees for at least 15 minutes, watching for a poor reaction.

As vaccinations proceed, school leaders in Northern Virginia are touting the shots as the first step to reopening. But they are not requiring employees to receive the shots, and most are refusing to explicitly tie vaccination to reopening.

“The vaccine is one factor in a broad range of factors that impact decisions,” said Arlington spokesman Frank Bellavia.

“Returning to in-person instruction is not tied to employee’s vaccinations,” said Fairfax spokeswoman Lucy Caldwell. “The decision to receive the vaccine is a personal choice and FCPS respects each individual’s decision.”

Asked whether Loudoun County officials believe all teachers must be vaccinated before reopening, spokesman Wayde Byard gave a one-word answer: “No.”

This kind of thinking is infuriating some teachers’ groups, which are demanding that all staffers receive two shots before campuses reopen. Kimberly Adams, president of the Fairfax Education Association — which represents roughly 4,000 employees — said Fairfax should delay its reopening plans in response to the cancellation of employee vaccinations. Officials have so far declined to do so.

“We’re concerned about the mental health of our staff right now, who’ve had their vaccinations canceled,” Adams said. “They really felt like they had that security piece ripped away from them.”

Jonathan Magwire, an instructional technology specialist in the Fairfax school system, is one of those whose shot was nixed.

Magwire, who is immunocompromised and whose wife also works for Fairfax County Public Schools, was devastated by the cancellation. Luckily, his wife had already received her first shot, Magwire said, so she is guaranteed to get her second.

But Magwire has no idea when he will be able to reschedule. Worse, his wife will likely have to go back to work in-person in March — meaning she could bring the virus home.

“I don’t know what I will do when that happens,” Magwire said. “Until I have the vaccine it’s going to be a delicate situation in our house.”

One of the worst parts, though, was telling his kids. He and his wife broke the news at the dinner table.

The Magwires’ children, a third-grader and a sixth-grader, immediately grasped what dad’s canceled shot meant. They were disappointed, Magwire said, but not surprised.