The vast majority of children in the Washington region are back in classrooms this fall, some for the first time in a year and a half. Children learning in-person have faced a raft of safety measures, including mask requirements and, for student-athletes, vaccine mandates. The precautions appear to be working: The only school closure reported so far in the D.C. area this academic year came in Prince William County Public Schools this month, when the Northern Virginia system was forced to make an elementary school online only for about a week because of a coronavirus outbreak.