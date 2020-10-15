Under the superintendent’s plan, 60 students in kindergarten through second grade with special needs would return to campus Nov. 5. Next, 55 third-through-fifth-graders with special needs would return Nov. 17. Then 125 special-needs pre-kindergartners would return Nov. 30, along with 175 students in kindergarten through fifth grade who are early-childhood special-education students or study “self-contained” language arts and math, meaning students with special needs or autism.

Hutchings would like to start returning English-language learners in kindergarten through fifth grade beginning in January and, around the same time, start designing “Teaching and Learning Centers” for K-through-5 students that would accommodate “childcare and other services.” Finally, Hutchings is requesting that the board endorse his development of a plan to create a virtual learning option for any families in the school system who do not wish to return to in-person instruction “for the foreseeable future.”

The school board could suggest alterations to the superintendent’s plan presented Thursday night, but it is not slated to formally vote on the proposal until its next board meeting, scheduled for late October.

In outlining the reopening plans, the superintendent planned to cite the results of a recent survey that Alexandria educators sent to families and staffers. That survey revealed that roughly two-thirds of families (64 percent) and slightly more than half of Alexandria employees (56 percent) were “very” or “somewhat” likely to return to classrooms if the school system offered an in-person option.

Still, Alexandria parents, students and staffers reported feeling pleased with the school system’s virtual offerings: 80 percent of families, 77 percent of staffers and 83 percent of students said they are “satisfied with the academic support/instructional resources” they have received online. Alexandria has been virtual-only since March.

Many households also indicated they would need to see significant safety measures in place before they felt truly comfortable sending their children back to campus. Forty-two percent of families said they wanted to see Alexandria require social distancing, 35 percent said they wanted to see daily temperature checks before school, and 39 percent requested a requirement for daily mask-wearing.

In part responding to this concern, the school system’s strategy for safe in-person instruction specifies that teachers and students keep a distance of six feet at all times, and the school would allow students back inside buildings only in such a way as to ensure there was 65 square feet of space available for every person indoors. Social distancing markers — declaring warnings such as, “STOP HERE. MAINTAIN 6 FT” — would be spread throughout school hallways, along with colorful cones.

One teacher would be assigned to each classroom, and all desks and furniture would face in one direction. Every desk would be equipped with a clear, protective “sneeze guard” affixed to its wooden surface. Classroom “transitions will be eliminated and/or limited,” and all stairwells would become one-directional when students arrive and depart for the day.

The presentation for the school board also detailed how Alexandria staffers had calculated the “capacity assumptions” for every school in the system under these new guidelines. Most campuses clocked in with a capacity somewhere between 30 and 40 percent of pre-pandemic numbers.

The superintendent’s Thursday presentation also included a review of his strategy for bus transportation under pandemic conditions. A total of 6,500 students would be allowed to ride 123 buses, with children sitting one per bench or one per every other bench. Siblings living in the same household would be allowed to ride together.

Alexandria’s announcements came shortly after officials in Loudoun, which serves 82,000 students, published new details of how schools will reopen more classrooms in coming weeks.

Loudoun had previously said it would bring thousands of kindergartners, first-graders and second-graders back to classrooms in a hybrid learning model starting in late October. In a presentation to the school board Tuesday, Superintendent Eric Williams gave a date for that return, Oct. 27, and tentatively outlined a “Stage 3” plan to bring some older students back, too.