And in Fairfax County Public Schools, whose 189,000 students make it the largest school district in Virginia, officials said they are adjusting lunchtime to maximize safety, including by holding more meals outdoors and in alternative spaces such as the gymnasium and foyers. Fairfax also has updated its virtual offerings for students forced to enter quarantine: These children will be allowed to observe some classes live on video, where before they were asked to complete assignments on their own time.