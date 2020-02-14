Kelley said Gade will engage in the university’s program in culturally competent communication and meet one-on-one with the university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion staff.
Gade, the director of graduate studies at the college, apologized earlier this week for using the N-word during a class lecture. The remark came during a discussion in which Gade said a student’s comment about journalists connecting to younger generations was akin to using the phrase, “OK, boomer,” a mocking reference to baby boomers.
Gade did not return messages seeking comment Friday.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.