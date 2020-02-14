Kelley said Gade will engage in the university’s program in culturally competent communication and meet one-on-one with the university’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion staff.

Gade, the director of graduate studies at the college, apologized earlier this week for using the N-word during a class lecture. The remark came during a discussion in which Gade said a student’s comment about journalists connecting to younger generations was akin to using the phrase, “OK, boomer,” a mocking reference to baby boomers.