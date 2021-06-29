Black, Hispanic and Asian students across the country remained in virtual education in far greater percentages than White students during the 2020-2021 school year, as parents like Sullivan were reluctant to send their children back into school buildings.
As a new school year beckons, recent surveys indicate that more students of color are expected to head back into classrooms. And yet, a significant number may not.
Providing an early glimpse of parents’ still-evolving preferences, a study conducted by the Rand Corp. showed more than eight of 10 parents surveyed said they plan to send at least some of their children back to brick-and-mortar schools in the fall.
But Black and Latino parents stood out in the results: The percentage who reported being uncertain about — or against — the fall return was just under 30 percent, nearly three times as high as the 10 percent for White parents, the study showed.
“The most common reason is, ‘My kids feel safer in remote school,’ ” said Heather Schwartz, the senior policy researcher at Rand who led the work.
Black and Hispanic Americans have developed covid-19 — and died from it — at much higher rates than Whites.
The report, released in June and based on surveys in May, found more than 30 percent of parents who were unsure or opposed to sending children back worried about their children contracting or transmitting the virus.
Similarly, research from the University of Southern California shows 30 percent of Black parents and 18 percent of Hispanic parents surveyed from mid-May through June 22 are planning for remote instruction or are unsure about returning to school for fall, compared with 12 percent of White and Asian parents.
Anna Rosefsky Saavedra, a researcher at USC, pointed out the surveys show the reluctance is rooted in concerns about safety and parental desires for the best “fit” for their children academically and socially.
Other experts have also cited those broad reasons, which can include a lack of trust in school safety measures and school experiences of racism or harsh discipline that increase the appeal of learning from home.
“Covid has really opened the window into what really taking place in schools,” said Saavedra, who co-led the USC research.
Choices anew
Expanding access to vaccines for adults and for kids over 12 is key for many parents in the return to in-person school. So is the decline in case rates in regions with high levels of vaccination.
In many areas, school leaders are stepping up to answer questions and provide safety information.
But uncertainty persists about coronavirus variants — including the delta variant, which is much more transmissible and causes more severe illness — and about the safety level for children under 12, who do not have access to a vaccine yet.
In the Washington suburbs, vaccinations have surged among adolescents, with roughly 60 percent or more of those 12 to 17 (or 12 to 18) receiving at least a first shot in Alexandria or the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Montgomery, according to health data in June.
Jacqueline Lara, an African American mother of two in Montgomery County, expects her rising second-grader and rising seventh-grader to return if case rates remain low. The family was not ready before, she said, with all the unknowns about the virus. Now vaccines are in the picture and progress has been made to limit spread.
“We’re going to cautiously move forward,” she said.
Other parents have different timelines.
Adina Holmes submitted an application to enroll her rising second-grader in Montgomery County’s new “virtual academy” in the fall — which Holmes considered the best protection for the child and extended family.
It was a difficult choice, said Holmes, an African American mother who lives in Silver Spring. But the threat of covid-19 is “real” in her family, with relatives who have become ill and others in their circle of friends who have died.
Vaccines for children are a basic step, she said, and virus variants are a continuing concern. Children lack “the first line of defense,” she said, and would be left to rely on masks and hand-washing.
“It’s pretty incredible that the whole elementary school population doesn’t have access to a vaccine but they are supposed to converge as if they do,” she said.
Hesitancy lingers
A study released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that students of color nationally had less access than non-Hispanic White students to full-time in-person learning last school year, widely seen as the most effective way to learn.
In the Washington region, an analysis of local school data showed that parent preferences for in-person learning were starkly different during the school year that just ended in June.
In D.C., the areas with the highest concentration of poverty, in Wards 7 and 8, had the fewest students return for in-person instruction.
In Arlington, Va., the percentage of Black students in virtual learning was nearly double the percentage of White students. In Alexandria, 63 percent of Black students learned remotely, compared with 42 percent of White students. In Loudoun County, the gap was between Black and White students in all-virtual learning was 10 points.
In Maryland’s most populous jurisdiction, Montgomery County, nearly 70 percent of White students opted to return to school campuses, in contrast to 36 percent of Asian students, 40 percent of Black students and 45 percent of Latino students.
Sixty percent of students in Washington region have not had any learning in a school building since March 2020
During the school year that ended in June, many Asian families have worried not only about the spread of the virus and the adequacy of school safeguards but also about a wave of anti-Asian incidents nationally.
In Montgomery County’s Derwood, parent Jim Liaw, who is Chinese American, said his family decided on a cautious approach with their middle-schooler. But the boy was also doing well virtually and had little to gain by taking a bus to school only to continue to do his online learning there.
“What’s the point if he goes 45 minutes to an hour just to learn on a screen again?” he asked.
For the fall, Liaw sees good signs in dwindling coronavirus case numbers — and says his son will go in person. “Hopefully, in a few months, we will be back to normal,” he said.
Others, too, had a blend of reasons.
Georgina Hernandez had at first wanted her teenager to learn virtually in 2020-2021. But as she grew more comfortable in spring, she thought it best to switch her ninth-grader into the part-time in-person classes at Gaithersburg’s Watkins Mill High School.
“There’s such a long waiting list, I gave up,” she said through an interpreter.
Hernandez said that while she believes teachers were doing their very best, remote learning meant a “real regression” for her daughter. She was counting on the teenager recouping what she lost when she returns to in-person school in the fall.
Nationally, some states and school systems plan to offer little or no virtual learning in the fall.
In Montgomery, virtual learning is an option. But so far, in the school system of more than 161,000 students, about 1,300 applications have been submitted for the virtual academy, said spokeswoman Gboyinde Onijala.
Onijala said school staff members have been reaching out to families — knocking on doors, hosting community events — to answer questions and alleviate concerns. A series of videos also will describe safety protocols and explain what to expect for fall, she said.
“I think the hesitancy is fading but I still think there is going to be some hesitancy in the fall, especially with families who have some immunocompromised folks living in their home,” said Garrick Yau, a parent active in the countywide PTA council, who continues to hear concerns about unvaccinated elementary students.
Masks, ventilation
Parents of color also expressed more concern that safety measures be in place at school — masks, ventilation systems, distancing practices — than White parents did, the Rand study found.
Ventilation was a priority for the most parents, followed by mandatory masking, three feet of distance between people, teacher vaccinations and regular coronavirus testing.
In Maryland, the need for teacher vaccinations and masking is echoed by the Bacons — Pavy, who is South Asian, and Rick, who is Black.
The couple kept their two young children in virtual learning throughout the 2020-2021 school year because they felt it was not safe.
As they look toward fall, they point out the number of coronavirus cases has dropped and the number of vaccinations has soared. Their children, ages 6 and 9, will start with in-person summer school.
“Assuming nothing drastic happens, I think they’ll be back in the fall,” said Rick.
Regardless of whether facial coverings are required, their children will wear them, Pavy said. “Masks are really important especially if kids are not vaccinated by the fall,” she said.
In Gaithersburg, Esmeralda Sullivan, who is Mexican American, has been taking her children to soccer since April, but is taking a wait-and-see approach, too.
There were no illnesses or outbreaks related to the soccer team, she said, and her children will soon begin summer school — another kind of test run for the fall.
“It all depends on how it goes,” she said.
But the financial realities of the pandemic are weighing heavily, too. Sullivan lost her job as a front-desk assistant in an orthodontist practice. Now her unemployment compensation is on hold for reasons she does not understand. Having her children in school would open the path to new work. “I think I pretty much don’t have a choice,” she said.