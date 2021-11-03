Elsewhere in the ballroom, Eric Schnabel gripped a “Parents for Youngkin” sign as he awaited the election results. Schnabel, who recently retired from the Army after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, said the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan under Biden infuriated him, turning him off to Democrats. He was also put off by what he called the party’s “divisive” focus on race, including its support for removing Confederate monuments. He said he believed those should have been left in place as a “stark reminder to never go down that road again.”