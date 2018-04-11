{comment_count=0, correction_html=, keywords=[education, maryland, schools], web_headline=Pay raises draw fire: Some school officials get hikes over 30 percent in two years, deck=, site_service={parent=/local, in_the_news={in_the_news_usefeature=sitewide, in_the_news_usebasepage=/in-the-news-forsections/, in_the_news_usesectionbar=true}, social={archives=null, twitter=https://twitter.com/postschools, rss=http://feeds.washingtonpost.com/rss/local/education, facebook=null}, site_topper={social_link_display_order=null, display_social_links=null, custom_links_highlight=null, site_logo_image=null, custom_links=[Answer Sheet^http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/answer-sheet/, Grade Point^http://www.washingtonpost.com/news/grade-point/, Jay Mathews^http://www.washingtonpost.com/people/jay-mathews], site_background_image=null}, site={pagebuilder_path_for_native_apps=/local/education/, site_url=http://www.washingtonpost.com/local/education/, site_keywords=dc schools,washington dc schools,washington dc education,dc school district,dc department of education,dc board of education,dc school board,public schools in dc,public school in dc,dc public education,dc public schools news,dc schools news,washington dc schools news,dc education news,washington dc education news,maryland schools,md schools,maryland education,md education,schools in md,maryland public schools,md public schools,montgomery county schools maryland,maryland state department of education,maryland board of education,md board of education,maryland schools rankings,maryland school system,maryland educators,md school news,maryland schools news,md education news,maryland education news,virginia schools,va schools,virginia education,va education,va public schools,virginia public school,education in virginia,virginia school board,virginia school rankings,va board of education,virginia school news,va school news,virginia's education,va education news,virginia education news, site_about=null, site_description=The Washington Post Local Education section provides coverage and analysis of schools, home school and education policy for DC, Maryland and Virginia. (Donna St. George/The Washington Post), graphic_type=null, photo_path=/2010-2019/WashingtonPost/2017/08/29/Production/Daily/Local/Images/IMG_2752.JPG?uuid=Sc4ckozwEeeN9cLlz0bB4g}, tracking={ugc={default_sort=, comments_source=washpost.com, moderation_required=false, allow_comments=true, storytools_id=, is_ugc_gallery=false, display_comments=true, allow_photos=false, default_tab=, max_items_to_display_top=3, allow_videos=false, storytools_name=, stream_id=, max_items_to_display=15, comments_period=14, storytools=none}, in_url_headline=pay-raises-draw-fire-some-school-officials-get-hikes-over-30-percent-in-two-years, content_category=Education, show_comments=true, section={subsection=education, section=local}, show_ads=true, authors=Donna St. George}, commentConfig={includereport=true, canvas_permalink_id=washpost.com/8bvh5zpd9k, markerdisplay=post_commenter:Post Commenter|staff:Post Writer|top_commenter:Post Forum|top_local:Washingtologist|top_sports:SuperFan|fact_checker:Fact Checker|post_recommended:Post Recommended|world_watcher:World Watcher|cultuer_connoisseur:Culture Connoisseur|weather_watcher:Capital Weather Watcher|post_contributor:Post Contributor, defaulttab=all, includerecommend=true, source=washpost.com, canvas_allcomments_app_instance=6634zxcgfd, includereply=true, includesorts=true, includevoteofftopic=false, moderationrequired=false, includeverifiedcommenters=true, canvas_permalink_app_instance=m6yzjj840m, comments_period=14, commentmaxlength=2000, defaultsort=reverseChronological, canvas_allcomments_id=washpost.com/km4ey0dajm, allow_comments=true, includeshare=true, display_comments=true, allow_photos=false, allow_videos=false, display_ugc_photos=false, childrenitemsperpage=3, includeheader=true, display_more=true, includefeaturenotification=false, maxitemstop=3, storytools=none, maxitems=15, includepermalink=false, includepause=true}, short_url=https://wapo.st/2GUr5TO, path=https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/education/pay-raises-draw-fire-some-school-officials-get-hikes-over-30-percent-in-two-years/2018/04/11/7cceb560-3c28-11e8-974f-aacd97698cef_story.html, display_summary={date=1523488256, blurb=A new complaint in Prince George’s says the school system CEO boosted executives., headline=Pay raises draw fire: Some school officials get hikes over 30 percent in two years}, editors_picks=null, html=<article class="paywall" itemprop="articleBody"> <p>A string of top officials in the Prince George’s County school system received pay raises of more than $30,000 over the past several years, prompting some school board members to denounce “excessive and reckless salary increases.”</p> <p>A letter from the three-member minority bloc of the school board, issued Wednesday, cited a jump of $49,780 — or 36 percent — in the pay of the district’s chief of strategic and external affairs over less than two years. The director of employee performance and evaluation received a boost of $35,758, or 35 percent, also in less than two years.</p> <p>And a deputy superintendent’s salary climbed 26 percent, to $222,144, in less than four years, according to the letter and an accompanying salary spreadsheet.</p> <p>“The excessive pay increases for executive staff in the central office compared to the minimal pay increases for teachers and school-based staff is downright shameful and unacceptable,” the letter said.</p> <p>The raises were defended by the chief executive of Maryland’s second-largest school district, Kevin Maxwell, who said in a statement that he possesses the authority to hire and set salaries for his cabinet and that pay is on par with other large urban school systems. Cabinet salaries, he said, have been “historically lower than neighboring jurisdictions.”</p><div></div> <p>Maxwell’s 17 cabinet members earn from $141,000 to just over $222,000, and many have collected more than one raise in a year, according to the newly released figures.</p> <p>Maxwell did not address the individual raises directly but attributed them as a group to “greater job responsibilities, improved pay parity and/or increased cost of living.” </p> <p>Employee pay has been a budget priority, he said, and he has approved more than $100 million in teacher raises over the past five years after several years of salary freezes.</p> <p>“I believe strongly that much more work needs to be done to make Prince George’s County teacher salaries — and all employee salaries — more competitive with neighboring school systems,” Maxwell said.</p> <p>The controversy over the raises comes as Maxwell’s boss, County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D), seeks the Democratic nomination for governor in Maryland.</p> <p>And it emerges a little over a month after the school board’s minority bloc wrote to Baker about unauthorized raises among several human resources employees, setting off a public furor.</p> <p>In decrying the executive raises, the board members said many educators use their own money to buy items for their classrooms, and they invoked the national wave of teacher protests over low pay and benefits and poorly funded schools.</p><div></div> <p>“Across our country, teachers are rising up and demanding the respect that they deserve,” board members wrote. “In West Virginia, <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/education/wp/2018/04/02/fed-up-with-school-spending-cuts-oklahoma-teachers-prepare-to-walk-out/?utm_term=.f93446da7c65" shape="rect">Oklahoma</a> and <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/education/kentucky-teachers-shut-down-multiple-school-systems-in-uproar-over-pension-bill/2018/03/30/00d8697e-3421-11e8-94fa-32d48460b955_story.html?utm_term=.a41b030c0f47" shape="rect">Kentucky, teachers</a> have come together and organized effectively and courageously to fight for fair wages and treatment by school system leaders. If the leaders of [the school district] don’t immediately work together . . . Prince George’s County could be next.”</p> <p>Teacher walkouts have roiled the nation in recent weeks. West Virginia educators closed schools for nine days, ultimately winning a 5 percent raise for teachers and all state workers. Since then, teachers in Arizona, Kentucky and Oklahoma have protested or walked out.</p> <p channel="wp.com" class="interstitial-link"> <i>[<a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/education/wp/2018/02/22/i-dont-think-people-recognize-how-dire-it-is-west-virginia-teachers-strike-closing-all-public-schools/?utm_term=.d2fb0e2e6e14" shape="rect">‘They have had it’: West Virginia teachers strike, closing all public schools</a>]</i> </p> <p>Doris Reed, executive director of the Association of Supervisory & Administrative School Personnel, the union that represents principals in the Prince George’s County, said she was stunned by the raises.</p> <p>“This is inexcusable,” she said. “We negotiated for six months to get our people a 3 percent increase, and the CEO is giving these outrageous amounts to his executive staff. . . . The people who actually work in the schools don’t deserve at least as much of an increase?”</p> <p>School district officials in neighboring Montgomery County said Wednesday that Superintendent Jack Smith’s cabinet includes five members, with each earning roughly $200,000 to $225,000. Raises are in line with negotiated agreements for other employees and are approved by the school board, officials said.</p> <p>In many school systems nationally, cabinet-level administrators get raises that resemble pay increases for other employees, said Dan Domenech, executive director of the American Association of School Administrators. This has been especially true since the budget-tightening that followed the 2008 recession, he said.</p> <p>“Superintendents tend to be on high ground when they give raises that are in line with what other employees are receiving,” he said.</p> <p>The letter from the school board’s minority bloc was addressed to Baker, the county executive. 