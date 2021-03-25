The FBI, campus police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on the scene, but authorities have not announced why they have a presence at the hospital.
The FBI Louisville office said its Lexington agency is “aware of the situation at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital and is reporting to the scene to assist.”
Some officers were dressed in bomb gear and there was a robot deployed on the scene, according to media reports.
Police shut off access to some roads near the hospital.
