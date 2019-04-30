Students were evacuated from a Northern Virginia high school Tuesday after a gun was accidentally discharged in a classroom, authorities said.

No one was injured, and a student involved in the incident was detained by a school resource officer, according to a message Prince William County Public Schools posted on its website. The school system directed parents to Forest Park High School to wait for further information about students’ dismissal.

Police were still investigating around 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from Prince William County police.

School staff found a trash bin with “damage consistent with a bullet striking it,” the release said. Bullet fragments were also discovered in the ceiling, police said.

“Once the nature of the incident was discovered, police and school officials quickly identified and detained the student involved,” the release said. “All students and staff are safe inside the building and multiple police resources are on scene.”

