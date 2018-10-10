Police are investigating an alleged incident involving members of a Loudoun County high school football team, authorities said Wednesday.

Tuscarora High School players are being interviewed by the Leesburg Police Department as part of the investigation, said police spokesman Sam Shenouda, who declined to describe the nature of the alleged incident because the investigation was ongoing. No charges have been filed, he said.

Wayde Byard, spokesman for Loudoun County Public Schools, said in a statement that the school district became aware Friday and is cooperating with police.

“To preserve the integrity of the investigation by Leesburg police — and due to federal laws protecting student privacy — [Loudoun County Public Schools] is limited as to what it can share with the public,” Byard said. “Leesburg police have not determined what charges, if any, will be sought regarding this incident.”

Authorities declined to provide further details.

Football practice was canceled Saturday and Monday, Byard said. The team is expected to play against Freedom High School on Friday, as scheduled.