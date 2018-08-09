The interim schools chief in Prince George’s County will earn $265,000 for the coming year under a contract the school board approved Thursday.

Last month, Monica E. Goldson was named interim chief executive of Maryland’s second-largest school system for the coming year, filling the vacancy left when Kevin Maxwell resigned. Before his departure, Maxwell earned $299,937 a year.

“I am honored and humbled to be called to serve,” Goldson said after the county board of education unanimously voted for the contract. Goldson said she and her team were “working feverishly” to prepare for the opening of school on Sept. 4.

Segun Eubanks, the board chairman, congratulated Goldson. “We look forward to a very successful and engaging partnership,” he said.

A 27-year veteran of the school system, Goldson, 50, started as a math teacher at Suitland High School and worked her way up the ranks. She was most recently deputy superintendent for teaching and learning. She is a homegrown educator, having graduated from the county’s Potomac High School in 1986.

County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D), whose term ends this year, named Goldson interim chief July 23. Her contract runs through June 30, 2019. The next county executive will be empowered to make a longer-term appointment for the schools chief position.

Goldson said she hopes to be considered for that appointment. But she said she is focused on opening day.

“Job one right now is making sure we have a smooth opening of school,” she said. The school system expects to have about 132,000 students.

Montgomery County, with the state’s largest system, has about 163,000 students. Its superintendent, Jack R. Smith, is paid an annual salary of $290,000.

In July, the Prince George’s school board agreed to a contract settlement of nearly $800,000 with Maxwell. He departed the superintendent’s post about three years before the end of his four-year contract.