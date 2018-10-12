Prince George’s County has hired a chief operating officer for the school system, tapping an administrator from the county government for the high-level post.

Barry L. Stanton, deputy chief administrative officer for public infrastructure in the administration of Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III (D), is slated to start in the school system position Monday. He will earn $224,550 a year.

Selected by Monica Goldson, interim chief executive of the school system, Stanton will oversee food services, security, transportation, school boundaries, purchasing, capital programs and other areas.

Goldson this month appointed Michael Herbstman as chief financial officer and Kristi Murphy as chief of human resources. Herbstman, who earns $171,270 a year, held a similar post in Alexandria City Public Schools. Murphy, who earns $186,490 a year, was an assistant superintendent for Arlington Public Schools.