The announcement comes three days after state guidelines were issued in Maryland that strongly encourage — but do not mandate — face coverings for unvaccinated students when they return to in-person classes.
More than 131,000 students attend public schools in Prince George’s County, where the vaccination rate for 12-to-19-year-olds was under 40 percent in June. Children younger than 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine. School begins Sept. 8 in Prince George’s.
Debate on whether masks are needed has intensified nationally in recent weeks. School systems around the country have said they are preparing for a full, five-day-a-week return to school buildings as the new school year opens.
The school board in neighboring Montgomery County is expected to discuss the issue Tuesday.