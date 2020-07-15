“We could not ignore the health and safety of our students, parents and educators,” she said in an interview, pointing out that the majority-black county in the suburbs of Washington has been especially hard hit by the coronavirus.

The decision not to bring students back to their schools Aug. 31 was difficult but necessary given the health crisis, she said. “I think our parents will have a sense of relief,” Goldson said. “I’ve read their emails. Parents and staff.”

Prince George’s has had more cases of the novel coronavirus than any other jurisdiction in Maryland. As of Wednesday, state health officials reported more than 20,000 cases and more than 700 deaths.

Recent surveys show significant support for distance education across the county. More than half of educators and administrators who responded to a June survey preferred that approach, as did 46 percent of parents.

Nationally, other major school systems have opted to stay the course on virtual learning, including California’s two largest, in Los Angeles and San Diego. Prince George’s, with more than 200 schools, is among the country’s 25 largest districts and is the nation’s largest majority-black system.

Goldson’s announcement on Wednesday comes a day after Maryland’s two largest teachers unions joined with the statewide PTA to urge that schools not bring students back to campus in the fall but rather embrace distance learning for at least a semester.

The county had made its decision before that announcement, and Goldson said the decision was based on local circumstances.

Neighboring Montgomery County unveiled a proposal last weekend that would start the school year with all-online learning but phase in a hybrid approach that combined up to two days a week at school with remote education. The goal was to have students in all grades on campus part-time by late November.

In Prince George’s, Goldson said online learning would be more robust than last spring, with a blended approach that would include pre-recorded lessons and more live instruction.

Teachers will have access to their school classrooms for teaching, which she said some have expressed an interest in. Lessons would be five days a week, with break-out sessions for students with special needs and those who are English-language learners.

“There will be live every day,” Goldson said. “That daily connection to students is key.”

Technology is also critical to the effort, in a county where more than 60 percent of students are eligible for free or reduced-cost meals because of low household income.

With tens of thousands of loaner Chromebook laptops already handed out, 85,000 students were online last spring, according to Goldson. Thousands more laptops will be distributed in coming weeks.

“We will be truly one-to-one,” Goldson said.

School officials also have more WiFi hotspots to hand out, and Prince George’s is paying for a basic Internet package through Comcast for its students who receive free or reduced-price meals.

Parent support centers would be created, too, to help families with technology needs, and all schools would provide student meals, with pickup twice a week.

The move to hybrid learning would include a timeline for family decision-making. In November, schools would develop plans for arrival, dismissal, lunch and class changes — with details posted on their websites.

From Dec. 1 to Dec. 18, parents would be able to choose to continue distance learning or move to the hybrid model for the second semester. School tours would be scheduled to allow families to view the setup. On Feb. 1, the hybrid approach would begin, with two days a week on campus.

Surveys showed that an overwhelming majority of parents and staff members favored a two-days-a-week schedule, rather than every other week, for the hybrid scenario.