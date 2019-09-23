A school board member in Maryland’s suburbs has decided to resign following concerns that she was not living for a time in her district.

Patricia Eubanks, elected in 2010 to the Prince George’s County Board of Education, said in a letter that she would step down Sept. 30 from the 14-member panel that oversees Maryland’s second-largest school system.

Her replacement will be appointed by County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D), with a decision expected by mid-October. The seat will be up for election in 2020.

Alsobrooks sought the resignation of Eubanks after learning of the residency issue, said John Erzen, a spokesman for the county executive. “We thank her for her service and her commitment to providing a quality education for our children but once it came to our attention that she was living outside of her district, we felt this was the best course of action to ensure the integrity of the board and to ensure public trust in the decisions the board makes,” Erzen said.

Eubanks, reached by phone, declined to comment.

In 2016, as she faced election, Eubanks said she lived in Capitol Heights. She represents District 4, which includes some or all of Cheverly, Landover, Glenn Dale, Glenarden, Capitol Heights, Bladensburg, Lanham, Seabrook, Hyattsville, Seabrook, Riverdale and Springdale.

State law requires that elected school board members in Prince George’s live in their districts, according to a spokeswoman for the Maryland State Department of Education who said similar requirements apply to other school systems.

Alvin Thornton, chairman of the county board, said he had heard concerns about Eubanks’s residency and asked her about it two to three weeks ago. She acknowledged temporarily living away from her school board district, he said, and reestablished her residency.

Thornton said state law is not clear about the length of nonresidency that would lead to forfeiture of an elected board office — a day, a week or some longer period. He did not know how long Eubanks was a nonresident or where she lived, he said. She resigned shortly after moving back.

Eubanks’s letter, dated Sept. 19, did not cite reasons for her departure but expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve and wished the school system continued success. It highlighted her work with the Family Institute, aimed at helping with parenting skills and navigating the school system.

Thornton wrote a Sept. 20 letter thanking Eubanks for her “sustained, dedicated and diverse” service to the people of the county and state.

Eubanks is described in her school system biography as a community leader and single parent who advocated for her children and was passionate about helping other parents. In 2016, Eubanks told The Washington Post that her priorities included expanding early-childhood education and parental involvement.

The naming of her replacement will mark the fourth school board appointment made by Alsobrooks, who took over the top county job in December.

Alsobrooks previously selected Thornton as chairman and members Paul Monteiro, who worked in the Obama administration, and Sandra Shephard, who has worked for 14 years at the Latin American Youth Center.

The expected appointment of a replacement member raised concerns anew about the hybrid structure of the Prince George’s board. The board has nine elected members, four appointed members and a student member.

Board member Belinda Queen (District 6) said that the county needs to move to an all-elected school board. “Having an elected board keeps them more accountable to the residents and keeps the community more educated, engaged and empowered,” she said.

